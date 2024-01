Cole Caufield brings an eight-game point streak into Saturday’s game. The Habs forward has found the back of the net in six of his last seven, upping his goal total to 17 on the season.

Former Hab, Lars Eller, is expected to play his 1000th NHL game against the Habs. The Pens will hold a pregame ceremony to honor the Dane, followed by puck drop at 7:15 p.m. ET.