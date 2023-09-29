Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

BROSSARD – Training camp resumed on Friday morning with a practice for Group B at the CN Sports Complex.
Twenty players hit the ice for the skate:
Practice sessions at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Lias Andersson
Kaiden Guhle
Jake Allen
Cole Caufield
Johnathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Kirby Dach
Mattias Norlinder
Sean Farrell
David Reinbacher
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
David Savard
Emil Heineman
William Trudeau
Riley Kidney
Filip Mesar
Alex Newhook
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
The squad suiting up for Friday night’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was set to hold an optional skate in Brossard at 10:30 a.m.