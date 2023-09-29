News Feed

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

Practice sessions at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday

BROSSARD – Training camp resumed on Friday morning with a practice for Group B at the CN Sports Complex.

Twenty players hit the ice for the skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies

Lias Andersson 

Kaiden Guhle 

Jake Allen 

Cole Caufield 

Johnathan Kovacevic 

Sam Montembeault 

Kirby Dach 

Mattias Norlinder 

Sean Farrell 

David Reinbacher 

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 

David Savard 

Emil Heineman 

William Trudeau 

Riley Kidney 

Filip Mesar 

Alex Newhook 

Michael Pezzetta 

Juraj Slafkovsky 

Nick Suzuki 

The squad suiting up for Friday night’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was set to hold an optional skate in Brossard at 10:30 a.m.