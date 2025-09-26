TOR@MTL: Game recap  | Preseason

Habs unable to stop Maple Leafs’ offensive onslaught

20250925_TORMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 7-2 decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

Roster 

Kirby Dach played his first game since undergoing surgery to his right knee last February.

Noah Dobson did not return to play in the third period.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 16:26 2-[1] Matheson (Suzuki, Caufield) - PPG

TOR@MTL: Matheson scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby

P2 05:08 3-[2] Laine (Demidov, Mesar) - PPG

TOR@MTL: Laine scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby

Toronto goals 

P1 04:35 [1]-0- Laughton (Unassisted)

P1 13:15 [2]-0 Laughton (McMann, Maccelli)

P1 16:57 [3]-1 McMann (Benning, Maccelli)

P2 08:32 [4]-2 Lorentz (Laughton, Thrun)

P2 10:09 [5]-2 Lorentz (Laughton)

P3 05:03 [6]-2 Benning (Lorentz, Cowan)

P3 12:23 [7]-2 Tverberg (Myers)

What’s next 

The Habs will visit the Leafs in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with the game scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets to the team’s next contest at the Bell Centre on October 4 against the Ottawa Senators, click here.

