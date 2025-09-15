Sunny day, bright outlooks for 2025-26 at Canadiens’ annual golf tournament

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – It was a beautiful sunny day for the Canadiens’ golf tournament to mark the start of the season, and the outlook for 2025-26 is looking equally bright.

Players and management met the media ahead of the annual event and were united in the optimism they all shared for the upcoming campaign.

Here is a selection of quotes from their various press conferences:

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Jeff Gorton on what he loves about this team:

What do I love about my team? There's not much I don't love about our team. I love the energy of our group. I love the youth, the enthusiasm. I love that our best players have still more room to grow. I think it's a great group of guys, and I think there's a lot of upside in that room.

Gorton on whether Ivan Demidov can drive a line from the wing, and whether he’s able to do so at his age:

I think we all see it. Everyone sees that he can make plays and that he's a very gifted player and that he wants the moment. That's really important to be that kind of player, to have those qualities. So no, I don't think it's too soon. It wasn't too soon for Lane [Hutson] to do what he did. It's not too soon for Ivan to do what he wants to do. Can he drive a line? We think he can. Can he do it tomorrow? I don't know. We'll find out. But I think [the] early signs are pretty good.

Gorton on Kirby Dach:

I think Kirby looks great. He feels great. He's healthy. We have a plan in place to get him ready for opening night. So that's what we're going to try to do. We might be a little bit slow off the mark with him, but our plan is to have him opening night.