Patrice Brisebois appointed President of the Canadiens Alumni Association’s board of directors

MONTREAL – The Canadiens Alumni Association announced today the appointment of Patrice Brisebois as President of the corporation's board of directors. He takes over from Réjean Houle, who is stepping down after 27 years at the helm of the organization.

"The Canadiens Alumni Association brings together hundreds of players who have proudly worn the Montreal Canadiens uniform over the years, and I am extremely honored by the trust placed in me to lead the organization," said Patrice Brisebois.

"I want to sincerely thank Réjean Houle for his exceptional work. During his two terms as President, he played a vital role in supervising and coordinating the activities of the Canadiens Alumni, ensuring a remarkable presence at community and charitable events," Brisebois continued. "His boundless commitment and dedication to the members and their families, particularly by supporting them through difficult times, have left a lasting mark on the Association's history and culture."

A defenseman with a remarkable career, Patrice Brisebois played the majority of his 18 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 1993. Drafted by the team in 1989, he finished his career in Montreal after a stint with the Colorado Avalanche. His community involvement is also well known; he was a recipient of the Jean Béliveau Trophy in 2009 for his community contributions and served on the board of directors of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. He has also been an Ambassador for the team since 2022.