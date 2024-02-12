Nick Suzuki Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Jacob Markstrom and Sergei Bobrovsky were named the NHL's First and Second Stars of the Week, respectively.

The 24-year-old has been productive on all fronts, collecting four goals and two assists in three games.

In his first game back from the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, the centerman found the back of the net on two occasions and added a helper to lead the Canadiens past the Capitals. He was named the first star of the game.

With the Dallas Stars in town on Saturday afternoon, Suzuki got on the scoresheet twice (1G, 1A). His performance earned him the second star of the game.

Finally, on Sunday, the captain tallied Montreal’s first goal of the contest against the St. Louis Blues and extended his point streak to seven consecutive games.

Suzuki and his teammates will be back in action on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre.