New kids on the block

MONTREAL –– Every summer, rosters change.

Trades, free agency, waivers –– no matter the avenue, shakeups are part of the game.

The Canadiens saw the departures of Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, Logan Mailloux and Cayden Primeau this offseason, while welcoming four new faces on one-way National Hockey League deals: Zachary Bolduc, Noah Dobson, Kaapo Kahkonen and Joe Veleno.

So, with the 2025-26 season underway, take a look at some of the newest members of the organization.

Zachary Bolduc –– Forward

A former St-Louis Blue making a homecoming, Bolduc joins his childhood team with a wealth of untapped potential. A first-round pick in 2021, the Trois-Rivières native is coming off a sophomore season in which he posted 36 points in 72 games, including 14 goals in St. Louis’ final 28 contests in 2024-25. At 6-foot and 187 pounds, the 22-year-old brings a healthy mix of physicality and goal-scoring ability that is projected to fit nicely in the Canadiens’ middle six. He's already off to a great start with two goals in as many games with the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.

Noah Dobson –– Defenseman

Hands down Montreal’s headline addition of the summer, Dobson instantly solidifies the team’s defensive corps that some hockey experts are calling a top-five unit in the NHL. A native of Summerside on Canada’s East Coast, the 25-year-old arrives with 230 career points and 388 games of NHL experience, addressing a pressing void on the right side of the team’s blue line. If he can repeat his career-high 70 points from 2023-24, it would place him in rare company, as only three defensemen have ever hit that mark with the Canadiens: Larry Robinson, Guy Lapointe, and Chris Chelios.

Kaapo Kahkonen –– Goalie

Primeau’s departure left a hole in the Habs depth chart in goal, but that was quickly rectified when the team signed Kahkonen to a one-year deal on the opening day of free agency. Kahkonen will share the net with Jacob Fowler for the Laval Rocket, while serving as a reliable call-up option. The Finnish goalie has a career 49-68-15 record across four franchises, with a .898 save percentage, 3.34 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Joe Veleno –– Forward

Veleno would be the first to tell you that his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings didn’t unfold the way he’d planned. But a change of scenery can be the spark a player needs, and the Montreal native is hoping a return to familiar territory will help provide that boost. A first-round pick in 2018, the talent is undeniable –– it’s about unlocking that next level. Following a solid training camp, he’ll look to make his mark in a Canadiens uniform as he enters the prime of his career.