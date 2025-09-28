MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

Four different players score in Habs 4-2 win over Leafs

By Montreal Canadiens
TORONTO – You know what they say: preseason games only matter if your team wins them.

Well, if that’s the case, Saturday’s game definitely counted.

The Canadiens landed in Toronto in the afternoon and came home with a same-day delivery win, as they defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

Alex Newhook, Riley Kidney, Lane Hutson and Sean Farrell scored for the Habs, who controlled the matchup from start to finish.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 21 saves in his first full 60 minutes of preseason action.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 11:22 [1]-0 Newhook (Carrier, Bolduc)

MTL@TOR: Newhook scores goal against Anthony Stolarz

P2 09:34 [2]-0 Kidney (Farrell, Blais) – PPG

MTL@TOR: Kidney scores PPG against Anthony Stolarz

P2 16:11 [3]-1 Hutson (Thorpe, Newhook) – PPG

MTL@TOR: Hutson scores PPG against Anthony Stolarz

P3 09:21 [4]-1 Farrell (Belzile)

MTL@TOR: Farrell scores goal against Artur Akhtyamov

Toronto goals

P2 13:00 2-[1] Tavares (Unassisted) – PPG

P3 16:07 4-[2] Nylander (Tavares, Rielly)

What’s next

Quebec City! The Canadiens and Senators square off in a rare preseason game at Vidéotron Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

