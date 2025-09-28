MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

TORONTO – You know what they say: preseason games only matter if your team wins them.

Well, if that’s the case, Saturday’s game definitely counted.

The Canadiens landed in Toronto in the afternoon and came home with a same-day delivery win, as they defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

Alex Newhook, Riley Kidney, Lane Hutson and Sean Farrell scored for the Habs, who controlled the matchup from start to finish.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 21 saves in his first full 60 minutes of preseason action.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.