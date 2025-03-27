MTL@PHI: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Tuesday’s outing in St. Louis was a full-system crash for Montreal. Nothing clicked in a 6-1 loss to the Blues, marking their third consecutive defeat. Fortunately, some help around the league kept them from losing any ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. However, Martin St-Louis and his troops know they can’t rely on favors at this time of year. Snapping their skid and regaining control of their own destiny starts Thursday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Meanwhile, March has been a nightmare for the Flyers. Once firmly in the playoff picture, Philadelphia is no longer flirting with the idea of postseason hockey thanks to league-worst 2-10-1 record in the penultimate month of the season. John Tortorella’s side has completely fallen off the wagon in recent weeks and have struggled to find the back of the net during a six-game losing streak. Over that span, the Flyers have managed more than two goals just once—and even then, it came in a 7-4 loss, the first of back-to-back games where they gave up seven.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 @ PHI: 4-3 MTL

Mar. 27 @ PHI:

Apr. 5 @ PHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Alex Newhook has generated chances but remains snakebitten, with just one goal in his last 10 games. He and the Habs are hoping tonight is the night he breaks through.

On the other side, Travis Konecny paces Philadelphia with 68 points (24G, 44A) and is undoubtedly their most dangerous offensive weapon. Neutralizing the Team Canada forward will be key to Montreal’s chances of snapping their skid on the road.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers: