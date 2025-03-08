MTL@CGY: What you need to know

Canadiens are in Calgary for start of post-trade deadline playoff push

cms-20250308-mtl-cgy-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

CALGARY – The Canadiens bid farewell to the Alberta but not before a matchup with the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB

TV & STREAMING

Sportsnet, Citvtv, TVA Sports

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Thursday night in Edmonton was one of those ‘flip a coin’ games for the Canadiens. This time, the coin didn’t land in their favor. Still, Montreal, who holds a share of the best road record in the NHL since December 28, earned a crucial point in the overtime loss—one that feels almost as good as two on a night where the Bruins, Flyers, Jackets and Wings all fell in regulation.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Habs can focus strictly on hockey again. And just one point out of a playoff spot, the home stretch is officially on. Riding a six-game point streak, they’ll look to make it seven against a Flames team that has had their number lately, winning the last three meetings.

Calgary finds itself in a strikingly similar position to Montreal, one point out of the Western Conference playoff race. Ryan Huska’s club has stumbled recently, however, dropping four of their last five contests, over which they’ve managed just nine goals. Considering six of those come came in their lone victory, the Flames’ bottom ranked offense continues to struggle as they seek a postseason berth for the first time since 2022.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 vs. CGY: 3-2 (OT) CGY

Mar. 8 @ CGY:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield is on fire. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in four straight games, and he’ll look to keep the streak alive at the Saddledome on Saturday.

Dustin Wolf is enjoying an outstanding rookie season (yes, he is still considered a rookie) in Cowtown. The 23-year-old has posted a 21-12-4 record, 2.59 goals against average and a .913 save percentage in his first full season as a Flame, putting him in the mix alongside Lane Hutson in the conversation for the Calder Trophy.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLAMES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flames match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Flames

30-26-6

RECORD

29-23-10

21.7%

POWER PLAY

21.3%

82.1%

PENALTY KILL

74.6%

2.97

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.58

3.31

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.92

Caufield (31)

GOALS

Huberdeau, Kadri (22)

Suzuki (46)

ASSISTS

Weegar (28)

Suzuki (65)

POINTS

Huberdeau, Kadri (46)

Suzuki (+7)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Weegar (+11)

Xhekaj (154)

HITS

Pospisil (220)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

Get to know our women in hockey performance

Hughes: “We rewarded the players for their efforts”

Updates from practice – Mar. 7

Paper transactions done with Beck and Dobes

MTL@EDM: Game recap 

Heineman: “It was an awesome experience”

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

Four-year contract extension for Jake Evans

Updates from optional practice – Mar. 4

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki named NHL’s third star of the week

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 3

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for February

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: Game recap

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Medical update on Kirby Dach