MTL@CGY: What you need to know

CALGARY – The Canadiens bid farewell to the Alberta but not before a matchup with the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens are in Calgary for start of post-trade deadline playoff push
WHEN
Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet, Citvtv, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Thursday night in Edmonton was one of those ‘flip a coin’ games for the Canadiens. This time, the coin didn’t land in their favor. Still, Montreal, who holds a share of the best road record in the NHL since December 28, earned a crucial point in the overtime loss—one that feels almost as good as two on a night where the Bruins, Flyers, Jackets and Wings all fell in regulation.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Habs can focus strictly on hockey again. And just one point out of a playoff spot, the home stretch is officially on. Riding a six-game point streak, they’ll look to make it seven against a Flames team that has had their number lately, winning the last three meetings.
Calgary finds itself in a strikingly similar position to Montreal, one point out of the Western Conference playoff race. Ryan Huska’s club has stumbled recently, however, dropping four of their last five contests, over which they’ve managed just nine goals. Considering six of those come came in their lone victory, the Flames’ bottom ranked offense continues to struggle as they seek a postseason berth for the first time since 2022.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 5 vs. CGY: 3-2 (OT) CGY
Mar. 8 @ CGY:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Cole Caufield is on fire. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in four straight games, and he’ll look to keep the streak alive at the Saddledome on Saturday.
Dustin Wolf is enjoying an outstanding rookie season (yes, he is still considered a rookie) in Cowtown. The 23-year-old has posted a 21-12-4 record, 2.59 goals against average and a .913 save percentage in his first full season as a Flame, putting him in the mix alongside Lane Hutson in the conversation for the Calder Trophy.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLAMES
Here’s how the Canadiens and Flames match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Flames
30-26-6
RECORD
29-23-10
21.7%
POWER PLAY
21.3%
82.1%
PENALTY KILL
74.6%
2.97
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.58
3.31
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.92
Caufield (31)
GOALS
Huberdeau, Kadri (22)
Suzuki (46)
ASSISTS
Weegar (28)
Suzuki (65)
POINTS
Huberdeau, Kadri (46)
Suzuki (+7)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Weegar (+11)
Xhekaj (154)
HITS
Pospisil (220)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.