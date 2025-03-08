MTL@CGY: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Thursday night in Edmonton was one of those ‘flip a coin’ games for the Canadiens. This time, the coin didn’t land in their favor. Still, Montreal, who holds a share of the best road record in the NHL since December 28, earned a crucial point in the overtime loss—one that feels almost as good as two on a night where the Bruins, Flyers, Jackets and Wings all fell in regulation.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Habs can focus strictly on hockey again. And just one point out of a playoff spot, the home stretch is officially on. Riding a six-game point streak, they’ll look to make it seven against a Flames team that has had their number lately, winning the last three meetings.

Calgary finds itself in a strikingly similar position to Montreal, one point out of the Western Conference playoff race. Ryan Huska’s club has stumbled recently, however, dropping four of their last five contests, over which they’ve managed just nine goals. Considering six of those come came in their lone victory, the Flames’ bottom ranked offense continues to struggle as they seek a postseason berth for the first time since 2022.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 vs. CGY: 3-2 (OT) CGY

Mar. 8 @ CGY:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield is on fire. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in four straight games, and he’ll look to keep the streak alive at the Saddledome on Saturday.

Dustin Wolf is enjoying an outstanding rookie season (yes, he is still considered a rookie) in Cowtown. The 23-year-old has posted a 21-12-4 record, 2.59 goals against average and a .913 save percentage in his first full season as a Flame, putting him in the mix alongside Lane Hutson in the conversation for the Calder Trophy.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLAMES

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flames match up by the numbers: