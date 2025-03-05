Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

Evans spoke to reporters about his four-year contract extension on Wednesday

By Montreal Canadiens
EDMONTON – There was no mistaking the happiest player on the ice for Canadiens practice at Rogers Place on Wednesday: Jake Evans.

And for good reason. The 28-year-old forward no longer has the uncertainty of his future hanging over his head after signing a four-year contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him in Montreal through the 2028-29 season.

“It was tough,” Evans said of the last couple of months. “Our whole apartment was packed up, honestly, the last few days and we were ready to go somewhere else. But our hearts we’re always here and we wanted to stay in Montreal.”

The Toronto, ON., native has been a part of the Canadiens organization since 2014, longer than any other current Hab not named Brendan Gallagher.

“[Montreal] is obviously a special place to me,” Evans said. “Great teammates, great staff… just everything about it—the whole city and the fans—is great. For me, it was tough to see myself leaving.”

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured in Alberta:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

62 Beck

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

55 Pezzetta

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

47 Struble

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Brendan Gallagher did not take part in today’s session.

The Canadiens and Oilers are set to face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 25