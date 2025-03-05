Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

EDMONTON – There was no mistaking the happiest player on the ice for Canadiens practice at Rogers Place on Wednesday: Jake Evans.

And for good reason. The 28-year-old forward no longer has the uncertainty of his future hanging over his head after signing a four-year contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him in Montreal through the 2028-29 season.

“It was tough,” Evans said of the last couple of months. “Our whole apartment was packed up, honestly, the last few days and we were ready to go somewhere else. But our hearts we’re always here and we wanted to stay in Montreal.”

The Toronto, ON., native has been a part of the Canadiens organization since 2014, longer than any other current Hab not named Brendan Gallagher.

“[Montreal] is obviously a special place to me,” Evans said. “Great teammates, great staff… just everything about it—the whole city and the fans—is great. For me, it was tough to see myself leaving.”

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured in Alberta: