BROSSARD – Kaiden Guhle was a full participant at Canadiens practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

The defenseman was on the ice in a standard jersey for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in late January. Guhle will join the team on their upcoming road trip, Martin St-Louis confirmed on Monday.

The Habs head coach also confirmed Samuel Montembeault as Montreal’s starter in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured in Brossard: