COLUMBUS – The NHL announced Monday that forward Patrik Laine was named the League’s third star of the week for the seven-day stretch ending on Dec. 22.

Cale Makar and William Nylander were named the NHL's first and second stars of the week, respectively.

Last week, the 26-year-old right winger scored five goals in three games, including a hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 17. It was his 11th career hat trick.