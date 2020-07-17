Future Watch: Don't you (Forget about Noah Juulsen)

Beyond his leadership in the locker room and his presence on the ice, Juulsen has built a reputation for being one of the most methodical players in the organization.

Whether it's preparing his meals in the kitchen, working out in the gym, or leading the charge at practice in Laval, Juulsen leaves very little to chance. Sports are a cornucopia of the great unknown. The more you can do to prepare for the randomness involved, the better.

But there are some things a player simply cannot control. And in Juulsen's case, a streak of unfortunate injuries have robbed him of over half his games in the last three years.

For an athlete, this is the ultimate test. Suddenly, the game that has provided joy and purpose throughout their lives has turned on them, leaving them sidelined in a frustrating situation beyond their control.

It's enough to break some athletes, and understandably so.

But true to form, Juulsen isn't letting his bad luck get him down. If anything, it's a motivating factor as he prepares to battle for a spot on the Canadiens' blue line.

"He's an extraordinary person," said Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard. "He handled a very difficult situation with aplomb."

Juulsen has closed that frustrating chapter of his life and looks forward to doing what he does best: providing reliable hockey for his coaches in all aspects of the game.

It's easy to forget given the circumstances, but Juulsen remains among the brightest stars in the Canadiens' prospect pipeline.

Video: Canadiens draft Noah Juulsen in the 2015 NHL Draft

Whether it's in transition, where he's consistently among the best defenders in Laval in terms of generating offensive rushes, defensively, where he provides a stalwart presence in his own zone, or physically, where he lights up opponents -- oftentimes much bigger than him -- with thunderous hits, Juulsen is the type of defenseman coaches adore seeing in their lineup.

"He's a guy that plays the right way," said Bouchard. "He listens attentively to instructions from coaches and is a consistent presence on the ice, not only due to his physical game."

Bouchard is referring to Juulsen's ability to remain calm under pressure. Hockey is a sport filled with split-second decisions and endless variables. Juulsen has established himself as a player who makes the right decisions at the right time, all while providing a template for younger players when they deal with high-pressure situations.

"What I love about his game is that he's not erratic," said Bouchard. "He's consistent. He never cuts corners. He's not a guy that takes instructions lightly. And that means he's an excellent defensive partner. He's the kind of player that I'd love to play with, because he's incredibly steady and very solid in his own zone. He's the type of defenseman that earns praise from coaches and fans alike due to his intelligent play on the ice, even if he doesn't hit the scoreboard."

Video: MTL@NYI: Juulsen picks the corner for first NHL goal

While Juulsen's play does tend to garner a fair amount of praise, he's not taking his current situation lightly. He knows he's competing with several other talented players for a spot on the Canadiens blue line -- in many cases, players who haven't had to deal with the same level of adversity.

"There are a lot of defensemen in the mix," said Juulsen. "For me, it's all a matter of practicing hard and doing the best I can under the circumstances. Obviously, I've had a lot of time off, and I'll need to find my timing."

If his one game back from injury on Mar. 11 was any indication, it won't take long for Juulsen to find his rhythm.

"He was excellent," said Bouchard. "I was beyond happy to see him play the way he did."

So was the player in question.

"The one game I played before the season was put on hold was a great confidence booster for me," said Juulsen. "If I didn't get that game in, I wouldn't know how I feel. It was great to get to play and feel that thrill of playing again."

We often talk about the value of character in sports. If you want a perfect example, look no further than Juulsen.

As a stoic presence on the ice and the locker room, his teammates quickly gravitate towards him. Very few players can maintain a leadership role while dealing with injuries. Chalk that up to mental fortitude, perseverance, and an ability to look forward to the future, rather than dwelling on the past.

Yes, there's a lot to like about Noah Juulsen's game, but in reality, his value goes well beyond his significant impact on the ice.