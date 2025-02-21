Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON – Meeting for the second time in six days, Canada bested the United States when it mattered most in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

On Saturday in Montreal, the Americans defeated the Canadians 3-1; on Thursday in Boston, Team Canada returned the favor 3-2 in overtime to clinch the tournament title.

The Habs’ lone representative in the matchup, Sam Montembeault, did not dress for the contest.

Here’s a brief recap of the game:

CANADA 3 – 2 UNITED STATES (OT)

The neighboring nations exchanged goals in the opening frame, with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon getting Canada on the board first before Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk found the equalizer for the United States.

In the second period, the Americans saw their only lead of the game courtesy of Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, but it was short-lived thanks to Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett who squared things 2-2 through two.

A scoreless final 20 minutes of regulation set up sudden death, five-on-five overtime, and a game-winning goal from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid to secure the win.

Like he did with the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington backstopped his team to a championship at TD Garden, making 31 saves on the night.

What’s next?

With the 4 Nations Face-Off winner now crowned, attention turns to the remainder of the NHL regular season. Habs hockey resumes Saturday, when the Canadiens take on the Senators in Ottawa—then head right back home to entertain fans at Sunday’s annual skills competition at the Bell Centre.

For tickets to the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA, click here.