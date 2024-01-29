Prospects Report: Gasseau, Jellvik Help BC to Big Weekend

BostonBruins.com – Here’s a look at how the Bruins prospects have performed through Providence, the NCAA, and juniors over the past week.

NCAA

Andre Gasseau scored an empty-netter on Friday night for No. 2 ranked Boston College as they took down No. 1 Boston University, 4-1, in a much-anticipated showdown between the Commonwealth Ave. rivals - the first time ever the two clubs met while ranked as the top two teams in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound forward has eight goals and 11 assists through 23 games played. His 19 points rank sixth on the club.

Oskar Jellvik, meanwhile, added two assists in BC’s 4-3 win over BU on Saturday to complete the sweep. The 20-year-old, who was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the B’s, has 11 goals and 23 points for the Eagles this season, ranking fourth and fifth on the club, respectively.

Riley Duran netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime win for the No. 10 ranked Providence College Friars on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward now has seven goals and five assists on the season.

Providence

Anthony Richard has continued his stellar play through the middle portion of the AHL season. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward scored a goal in each of Providence’s three wins this weekend and now leads the team with 18 goals.

On Saturday, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native netted a shorthanded goal on the breakaway to give Providence the lead over Bridgeport with 2:27 remaining in the third period. His power-play goal midway through the third period on Sunday added insurance to a one-goal lead, helping the Bruins to victory over the Checkers.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel sees value in Richard’s ability to create opportunities with his speed.

“His biggest asset is obviously his legs, and he creates a ton of anxiety,” said Mougenel. “Anytime there’s a puck in space or behind the defense, he’s going to beat the majority of defensemen in the American Hockey League to it. I like where his game is trending. He’s been an amazing player for us.”