Prospects Report: Gasseau, Jellvik Help BC to Big Weekend

Bruins prospects contribute to Eagles' sweep of rival BU in showdown of nation's top two teams

BC
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Here’s a look at how the Bruins prospects have performed through Providence, the NCAA, and juniors over the past week.

NCAA

Andre Gasseau scored an empty-netter on Friday night for No. 2 ranked Boston College as they took down No. 1 Boston University, 4-1, in a much-anticipated showdown between the Commonwealth Ave. rivals - the first time ever the two clubs met while ranked as the top two teams in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound forward has eight goals and 11 assists through 23 games played. His 19 points rank sixth on the club.

Oskar Jellvik, meanwhile, added two assists in BC’s 4-3 win over BU on Saturday to complete the sweep. The 20-year-old, who was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the B’s, has 11 goals and 23 points for the Eagles this season, ranking fourth and fifth on the club, respectively.

Riley Duran netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime win for the No. 10 ranked Providence College Friars on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward now has seven goals and five assists on the season.

Providence

Anthony Richard has continued his stellar play through the middle portion of the AHL season. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward scored a goal in each of Providence’s three wins this weekend and now leads the team with 18 goals.

On Saturday, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native netted a shorthanded goal on the breakaway to give Providence the lead over Bridgeport with 2:27 remaining in the third period. His power-play goal midway through the third period on Sunday added insurance to a one-goal lead, helping the Bruins to victory over the Checkers.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel sees value in Richard’s ability to create opportunities with his speed.

“His biggest asset is obviously his legs, and he creates a ton of anxiety,” said Mougenel. “Anytime there’s a puck in space or behind the defense, he’s going to beat the majority of defensemen in the American Hockey League to it. I like where his game is trending. He’s been an amazing player for us.”

Justin Brazeau posted a four-point weekend in Providence’s three wins. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward recorded a goal and an assist in the P-Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Islanders on Friday night. The New Liskeard, Ontario, native netted two goals in a 6-1 victory over the Checkers on Sunday.  Brazeau is tied for second on the team with 16 goals and ranks fourth on the team with 32 points.

Mougenel appreciates Brazeau’s skill set in front of the opponent’s netminder.

“The common denominator with Brazeau is that he always makes players on his line better,” said Mougenel. “It’s a testament of who he is. He keeps a lot of plays alive and never gives up on any. He has tons of courage around the paint. He’s a special player. He knows his skill set and he takes full advantage of it. His game just keeps getting better.”

Brett Harrison capitalized at all the right times this past weekend. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound forward broke a scoreless tie with 7:47 remaining in the third period of Providence’s 3-1 win at Bridgeport on Saturday. The Dorchester, Ontario, native also made an incredible pass through the seam to Richard for a power-play goal to help the P-Bruins to a 6-1 win over the Checkers on Sunday.

Mougenel is thrilled with Harrison’s growth on and off the ice this season.

“The biggest growth for Harrison this season is away from the rink,” said Mougenel. “It’s learning how to work, how to be a professional, and how it translates into your game. Now, he’s starting to see a little bit of that translate into some accolades. I’m proud of where his game is going and he’s only going to get better as he gets stronger and quicker.”

Juniors

  • Beckett Hendrickson is averaging a point per game with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL this season. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward has 14 goals and 20 assists and ranks second on the team in assists and third in points. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Jackson Edward has backboned the London Knights to the second spot in the OHL’s Western Conference standings this season. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound defenseman has five goals and 16 assists through 41 games played. The Newmarket, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

