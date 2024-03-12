Prospects Report: Bussi Paces P-Bruins

Joey Abate recorded a goal and an assist in the win on Sunday for his second multi-point contest of the season. The forward converted on a feed from Johnny Beecher, before directly setting Beecher up for a tally less than two minutes later. The Bloomingdale, Illinois, native signed his first NHL contract with Boston on Friday.

Abate felt a connection when skating on a line with Beecher on Sunday.

“Playing with John has its benefits,” said Abate. “He’s a special player and good things happen when he has the puck. I know I just need to put my stick on the ice and go to the net and he will find me.”

NCAA

Quinn Olson notched three points in a two-win weekend for the University of Minnesota-Duluth over St. Cloud State University. The forward posted two assists in a 6-5 win on Friday and recorded one assist in a 4-2 victory on Saturday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik each posted an assist in a 6-4 win for the No. 1 ranked Boston College Eagles over the Merrimack College Warriors on Saturday. Gasseau has 10 goals and 14 assists in 33 games played, while Jellvik has 12 goals and 22 assists in 34 games. Gasseau, a native of Los Angeles, California, was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Jellvik, a Taby, Sweden, native, was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Chris Pelosi scored a goal for the Sioux Falls Stampede in a 6-4 win over the Madison Capitols on Friday night, before adding an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitols on Saturday.

Through 47 games played, the forward is second on the team with 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists. The Sewell, New Jersey, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.