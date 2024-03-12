Prospects Report: Bussi Paces P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at the latest updates from Boston Bruins’ prospects through Providence, juniors, and the NCAA.

Providence

Brandon Bussi was stellar in a 5-0 shutout victory over Springfield on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The netminder stopped all 36 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season and third of his career. Not every save was easy, as the Sound Beach, New York, native made multiple sprawling stops to keep his team in a close game until late in the third period.

Bussi was thrilled with the team’s effort on Sunday after a loss two days prior.

“I think I just battled hard and got my compete level up,” said Bussi. “I really liked the way our team bounced back from a game we were pretty disappointed about on Friday in Hartford. I think we responded and played playoff hockey.”

Jayson Megna scored the first ever Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history on Sunday, sending the animals onto the ice with a shorthanded breakaway goal just over 11 minutes into the opening frame. It was the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native’s team-leading fourth shorthanded tally of the season and the team’s 13th, which is tied for first in the American Hockey League.

Megna was ecstatic to score such a meaningful goal with his family in the crowd.

“It was a great memory to have,” said Megna. “My daughter was there and was so excited leading up to the game for the Teddy Bear Toss. It was a great crowd for an even better cause and to experience it in the moment was special.”

Joey Abate recorded a goal and an assist in the win on Sunday for his second multi-point contest of the season. The forward converted on a feed from Johnny Beecher, before directly setting Beecher up for a tally less than two minutes later. The Bloomingdale, Illinois, native signed his first NHL contract with Boston on Friday.

Abate felt a connection when skating on a line with Beecher on Sunday.

“Playing with John has its benefits,” said Abate. “He’s a special player and good things happen when he has the puck. I know I just need to put my stick on the ice and go to the net and he will find me.”

NCAA

Quinn Olson notched three points in a two-win weekend for the University of Minnesota-Duluth over St. Cloud State University. The forward posted two assists in a 6-5 win on Friday and recorded one assist in a 4-2 victory on Saturday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik each posted an assist in a 6-4 win for the No. 1 ranked Boston College Eagles over the Merrimack College Warriors on Saturday. Gasseau has 10 goals and 14 assists in 33 games played, while Jellvik has 12 goals and 22 assists in 34 games. Gasseau, a native of Los Angeles, California, was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Jellvik, a Taby, Sweden, native, was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

Chris Pelosi scored a goal for the Sioux Falls Stampede in a 6-4 win over the Madison Capitols on Friday night, before adding an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitols on Saturday.

Through 47 games played, the forward is second on the team with 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists. The Sewell, New Jersey, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

