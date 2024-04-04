Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

RALEIGH – The Bruins will close out their six-game road stretch on Thursday night with a visit to PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. With a win against the Hurricanes, Boston would finish the lengthy span away from home – against opponents who are all currently within the playoff structure – with a 4-2-0 record.

“[It would be] really impressive. I think we’re starting to feel it,” coach Jim Montgomery, who named Jeremy Swayman as his starter in goal, said of the extended time on the road. “The energy this morning wasn’t the same as when we were just in Nashville. But that being said, I think everyone’s getting ready for a big game. We know how good Carolina is.”

Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk noted that it’s felt like the intensity around the league has reached a playoff-type level in recent weeks.

"It feels like we’ve been playing playoff hockey for quite a while here,” said Matt Grzelcyk. “It just gets you in the right mindset, kind of test yourself against some of the best teams in the league. Tonight’s going to be no different.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Brazeau Sidelined

After suffering an upper-body injury on Tuesday night in Nashville, Justin Brazeau has returned to Boston and is considered week-to-week. The rookie winger took a big open-ice hit from the Predators’ Luke Schenn and retreated to the bench holding his right arm.

“He’s seeing the doctors today. We’ll have a real good report for you [on Friday] on the severity and length,” said Montgomery.

With Brazeau sidelined, Jakub Lauko will re-enter the lineup on the fourth line to play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher. Jesper Boqvist will bump up to third-line center to skate between Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic, while Morgan Geekie will shift to the top line to play the right side with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle.

“It’s fun. I’m excited for the challenge,” said Geekie, who played in Carolina from 2019-21. “They’re two great players that I’m playing with. We’ve got a few big bodies on that line. Just try to play in their end, play fast, hold on to pucks, play down low. Not trying to do anything too crazy and just stick to our game plan.

“March is our captain, he’s done a great job of making everybody feel comfortable, especially the new guys. You see the way he plays and the way he brings guys along every night. I’m just gonna try to hop on and do my job.

“They made the transition pretty easy this morning, at least. Hopefully it carries over to tonight.”