Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

RALEIGH – The Bruins will close out their six-game road stretch on Thursday night with a visit to PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. With a win against the Hurricanes, Boston would finish the lengthy span away from home – against opponents who are all currently within the playoff structure – with a 4-2-0 record.

“[It would be] really impressive. I think we’re starting to feel it,” coach Jim Montgomery, who named Jeremy Swayman as his starter in goal, said of the extended time on the road. “The energy this morning wasn’t the same as when we were just in Nashville. But that being said, I think everyone’s getting ready for a big game. We know how good Carolina is.”

Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk noted that it’s felt like the intensity around the league has reached a playoff-type level in recent weeks.

"It feels like we’ve been playing playoff hockey for quite a while here,” said Matt Grzelcyk. “It just gets you in the right mindset, kind of test yourself against some of the best teams in the league. Tonight’s going to be no different.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Brazeau Sidelined

After suffering an upper-body injury on Tuesday night in Nashville, Justin Brazeau has returned to Boston and is considered week-to-week. The rookie winger took a big open-ice hit from the Predators’ Luke Schenn and retreated to the bench holding his right arm.

“He’s seeing the doctors today. We’ll have a real good report for you [on Friday] on the severity and length,” said Montgomery.

With Brazeau sidelined, Jakub Lauko will re-enter the lineup on the fourth line to play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher. Jesper Boqvist will bump up to third-line center to skate between Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic, while Morgan Geekie will shift to the top line to play the right side with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle.

“It’s fun. I’m excited for the challenge,” said Geekie, who played in Carolina from 2019-21. “They’re two great players that I’m playing with. We’ve got a few big bodies on that line. Just try to play in their end, play fast, hold on to pucks, play down low. Not trying to do anything too crazy and just stick to our game plan.

“March is our captain, he’s done a great job of making everybody feel comfortable, especially the new guys. You see the way he plays and the way he brings guys along every night. I’m just gonna try to hop on and do my job.

“They made the transition pretty easy this morning, at least. Hopefully it carries over to tonight.”

Tweaks on the Back End

On the back end, Grzelcyk and Parker Wotherspoon will sub back into the lineup with Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk sitting out as the healthy scratches. With Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy remaining together, Grzelcyk will pair with newcomer Andrew Peeke.

“I think [Peeke’s] done a great job since he’s been here, just being steady out there,” said Grzelcyk. “Hopefully it will allow me to get up in the play a little bit more knowing that he’s gonna be defensively responsible. He’s done a great job at it and a great job in front of the net as well blocking shots. Happy to see how he’s integrated into the group this early.”

Despite sitting out in Nashville on Tuesday night, Grzelcyk said he has been pleased with his overall game of late.

“I think it’s been going pretty well here for a little bit,” said Grzelcyk. “We have a lot of great players who can play every night. Just make sure you’re getting your rest, taking care of your body and mentally prepare yourself to get back into the lineup.”

“Elite puck-mover, someone who impacts the game because of his feet offensively and defensively,” added Montgomery as he discussed what Grzelcyk brings when he’s at the top of his game. “I think Grizz knows how important he is to our team’s success and when he’s on top of his game, the Bruins are a much better team.”

Opposing View

The Hurricanes enter Thursday’s matchup having won two straight, while posting an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games. Carolina (47-21-7, 101 points) is second in the Metro Division, five points back of the New York Rangers for the top spot.

Since Jan. 1, the Hurricanes are 27-8-3 with 57 points, putting them one point back of Edmonton for the most in the NHL during that span.

“They play fast, they’re a great team with a lot of skill and the added some guys at the deadline,” said Geekie. “They’re a great team. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that can play that pace and counter it. Gonna try to go out there and stick to our game.

“I think we played a solid game against Nashville and they’re a good team over there, too. Just gonna keep building these last few games before playoffs and try to peak at the right time.”

The only meeting between the Bruins and Hurricanes came on Jan. 24 in Boston, a 3-2 victory for Carolina. The teams will now meet twice in six days as they face-off again next Tuesday in Boston.

“Even the last time we played them it felt like so long ago,” said Grzelcyk. “We’ve had our battles over the years, so we know the type of game that they play and want to play. They play extremely fast in this building. It’s gonna be on us to get off to a good start and go from there.”

  • Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen is 7-0 (eight goals allowed) since returning from a blood-clotting issue that kept him out for over four months.
  • The Hurricanes are paced offensively by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team with 33 goals and 85 points in 72 games. Seth Jarvis (29-33—62), Martin Necas (23-29—52), and Teuvo Teravainen (21-27—48) have also hit the 20-goal mark.
  • Since arriving from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, winger Jake Guentzel has posted two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 11 games.
  • Former Bruins blue liner Dmitry Orlov has six goals and 26 points in 75 games this season.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – Jesper Boqvist – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ulllmark

