Maroon Likely to Make Bruins Debut in Pittsburgh

Veteran winger could be in the lineup when Boston visits Penguins on Saturday night

DSC03369
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Pat Maroon appears poised to make his Bruins debut on Saturday night when the Black & Gold visit the Pittsburgh Penguins to kick off a quick two-game road trip, their final one of the regular season. The veteran winger practiced on a line with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko during Friday’s skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He looked good today, best he’s looked,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “Again, we're very cautious before saying, yes, he is [playing], just because we’ve got to see how he responds [on Saturday]. That was a 40-minute practice, he took part in every drill for the first time on a regular rotation. So, we'll see how he is [Saturday] morning, but it's progressing well.”

Maroon, who has not played since Jan. 27 with Minnesota, seemed a bit more definitive in his assessment that he could be in the lineup against the Penguins.

“Yep, I’ll be there,” said Maroon. “Glad to be back. Glad to be part of the team again and be in lineup, so it's exciting times.”

The 35-year-old acknowledged that it’s been difficult to remain patient since his arrival via trade from the Wild at the March 8 trade deadline. But Maroon trusted the process and the work of the Bruins’ medical staff to get him back on the ice when the time was right.

“The trainers and [manager of player rehabilitation] Scott Waugh have been unbelievable,” said Maroon. “[Head athletic trainer Dustin Stuck] and Joe [Robinson], just being patient with me, getting me back, making sure I'm healthy and making sure it's 100% right. We had all the right steps, we took all the right steps to get me where I need to be, so I'm excited.

“This last week was great, extra work in, buy some more time to get me in a game here, so I'm excited to play. Obviously, we're playing a Pittsburgh team that's trying to get into the playoffs, so it's a good start for me. It gets me ready for the playoffs here.”

While he’s been unable to be part of any game action, Maroon has spent his fair share of time around his Bruins teammates, including during the club’s trip last week to Nashville and Carolina. And what he’s seen has impressed him thus far.

“Yeah, it's been great, guys have been good here,” said Maroon. “It's been a great locker room, very welcoming. It's a good group of guys in here, guys that want to win, guys that are passionate, and guys that like each other. That’s the first sign when you go in the locker room if they have a good locker room or not… we have a great locker room.

“It’s been very good hanging out with them. Like I said, they've been very good to me. It’s been fun so far, excited to go out there and play with them now, though.”

Maroon talks with the media after practice at WIA

Maroon skated on his off wing during Friday’s practice, manning the right side with Boqvist and Lauko. It’s a position that he is quite familiar with, having played the off side for much of the season with the Wild, as well as earlier in his career.

He is also comfortable on the power play where he saw time on the second unit during the B’s practice on Friday.

“It's nice to get a little look there, obviously I’ve been on the power play since I’ve been in the League,” said Maroon. “I didn't think I'd be on the power play here…but it's nice to get a look here, and hopefully I can show what I can do in front of the net.”

Maroon added that while the practice time with his new teammates has certainly been valuable, he won’t get a true gauge on where he stands until he gets back into a game.

“I mean, I'm sure my timing will be horse [expletive on Saturday],” said Maroon. “But I don't know…I mean, practice is practice. It’s never game-like…obviously, battle drills are more game-like and 3-on-2 rushes, but I think getting in the game, the speed, picking pucks off of the wall, making plays on the wall, making plays in the D-zone, that's all going to come naturally.

“But sometimes timing is going to be off a little bit. So, I'm assuming my timing will be off, but hopefully not too bad, right? I'm not the fastest skater…so my hands and vision have usually gotten me through to where I'm at right now.

“I’m just going to use that, protect the puck, and hopefully the game just flows.”

Whether the three remaining games in the regular season will be enough for Maroon to feel ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains to be seen, though the 13-year veteran is not too concerned about the lack of dress rehearsals.

“I don't know,” said Maroon. “I mean, listen, it doesn't matter…no, I don't think it really does. I think it's all mental, it's all in your head. We're professional athletes, I think we know what we need and what we don't need. But like I said, I've been here before, I've done it.

“Just got to go out there and just play my game. I can't worry about what's it like, how many games I'm playing…I know what I need to do, and I know what I need to bring to the table.”

Montgomery talks after Bruins skate at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Mason Lohrei, who has played just twice since March 14 was assigned to Providence on Friday afternoon as the club looks to get him back into regular game action. The rookie blue liner left Friday’s practice early. “Right now, we're contemplating whether he might be going to Providence to get some game time,” Montgomery said ahead of the announcement. “We didn't want to extend him too long in practice if we decide to do that.”
  • Kevin Shattenkirk, meanwhile, will be back in the lineup against Pittsburgh after sitting out the last three games as a healthy scratch. Montgomery hopes he’ll bring a boost to the power play. “Quite a bit [is the power play], and quite a bit who we're playing,” Montgomery said of what went into the decision. “We’ve got to keep guys involved… like I've said all along, we're making guys earn the right to go back in the lineup, or, more importantly, why you draw out of the lineup. We've been consistent with that since the trade deadline.”
  • Derek Forbort took part in Friday’s practice donning a maroon non-contact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since it was announced in early March that the blue liner was headed for surgery. “Sometime down the road, hopefully he's a possibility,” said Montgomery. “He's a ways away.”
  • Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was named GM of Team Canada for next year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and assistant GM for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. “Incredibly prepared, incredibly hardworking, incredibly bright,” said Montgomery. “I think when he goes home, he sleeps in that Iron Man outfit, because he probably only needs an hour of sleep a day…and then he comes out, and he just starts running…I’m amazed at that. The job he does…  just look at our lineup, right? No one thought we would be the team we are, and I think not enough credit goes to him.”
DSC03306

Friday’s Practice Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

James van Riemsdyk

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

News Feed

Bruins Assign Mason Lohrei to Providence

Sweeney Named GM of Team Canada for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, AGM for 2026 Olympics

Bruins' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Hurricanes

Boston Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Bruins Extend Atlantic Lead, Top Panthers in Overtime

Danton Heinen Nominated for 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Marchand Notches 400th Goal as Bruins Take Down Carolina

Boston Bruins Foundation Exceeds Million-Dollar Goal for “March to a Million” 50/50 Jackpot to Benefit Community Organizations 

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Ullmark, Bruins Shut Out Predators to Extend Lead in Atlantic

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Bruins Sign Jaxon Nelson to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

Maroon Makes Bruins Practice Debut

Swayman, Bruins Defeat Capitals in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Bruins Announce Ticket Information for the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7