Maroon Likely to Make Bruins Debut in Pittsburgh

BOSTON – Pat Maroon appears poised to make his Bruins debut on Saturday night when the Black & Gold visit the Pittsburgh Penguins to kick off a quick two-game road trip, their final one of the regular season. The veteran winger practiced on a line with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko during Friday’s skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He looked good today, best he’s looked,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “Again, we're very cautious before saying, yes, he is [playing], just because we’ve got to see how he responds [on Saturday]. That was a 40-minute practice, he took part in every drill for the first time on a regular rotation. So, we'll see how he is [Saturday] morning, but it's progressing well.”

Maroon, who has not played since Jan. 27 with Minnesota, seemed a bit more definitive in his assessment that he could be in the lineup against the Penguins.

“Yep, I’ll be there,” said Maroon. “Glad to be back. Glad to be part of the team again and be in lineup, so it's exciting times.”

The 35-year-old acknowledged that it’s been difficult to remain patient since his arrival via trade from the Wild at the March 8 trade deadline. But Maroon trusted the process and the work of the Bruins’ medical staff to get him back on the ice when the time was right.

“The trainers and [manager of player rehabilitation] Scott Waugh have been unbelievable,” said Maroon. “[Head athletic trainer Dustin Stuck] and Joe [Robinson], just being patient with me, getting me back, making sure I'm healthy and making sure it's 100% right. We had all the right steps, we took all the right steps to get me where I need to be, so I'm excited.

“This last week was great, extra work in, buy some more time to get me in a game here, so I'm excited to play. Obviously, we're playing a Pittsburgh team that's trying to get into the playoffs, so it's a good start for me. It gets me ready for the playoffs here.”

While he’s been unable to be part of any game action, Maroon has spent his fair share of time around his Bruins teammates, including during the club’s trip last week to Nashville and Carolina. And what he’s seen has impressed him thus far.

“Yeah, it's been great, guys have been good here,” said Maroon. “It's been a great locker room, very welcoming. It's a good group of guys in here, guys that want to win, guys that are passionate, and guys that like each other. That’s the first sign when you go in the locker room if they have a good locker room or not… we have a great locker room.

“It’s been very good hanging out with them. Like I said, they've been very good to me. It’s been fun so far, excited to go out there and play with them now, though.”