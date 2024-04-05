Marchand Notches 400th Goal as Bruins Take Down Carolina

Marchand’s milestone marker came after a backhanded breakout from Charlie Coyle along the wall to Morgan Geekie, who then found the B’s captain with an outlet pass through the neutral zone. Marchand broke in behind the Carolina defensemen and sneaked a backhander through the five-hole of Hurricanes goalie Freddie Andersen as he was pushed into the netminder by blue line Brent Burns to give Boston a 1-0 lead just 2:21 into the first.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour appeared to be contemplating a challenge for goalie interference as he briefly spoke to the officials, but opted to play on, sealing Marchand’s historic tally.

“Just so happy for him,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 28 saves in the victory. “He’s worked so hard. I couldn’t be luckier to be a part of it and seeing what he does every day on and off the ice being a true leader. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t have to preach. You do whatever he does and you’re gonna be OK. Extremely happy for him and grateful that he’s on our team and not playing against him every night.”

The game-opening goal was one of three that Boston scored in the first period, a dominant opening frame that also included tallies from David Pastrnak and Dantno Heinen as the Bruins put forth a relentless offensive attack with a bevy of odd-man opportunities.

“Definitely something we had talked about,” said Marchand. “They’re such a really good forechecking team, they don’t usually give up much and always a very tough game in here. I think we were just mentally prepared to play tonight. We knew how tough it would be. We were excited for the challenge. Guys did a great job.

“Biggest thing I think was winning board battles. A lot of [the rushes] came from guys getting a puck off a wall on a pinch and making a play under pressure. In that type of system, if you can catch a guy going the wrong way, take advantage of it and we did that.”

Montgomery said that the Bruins’ success at the other end of the ice stemmed from clean breakouts.

“Really pleased with tonight’s win,” he said. “A team that was 8-1-1 and has been playing really well. I thought in the first period we executed really well, caught them on some odd-man rushes, made some high-end plays led by our Captain and our leading goal scorer.

“I think us executing our breakouts with a lot of speed and a lot of purpose and forwards are running good routes to get to the areas we thought the pucks would be available.”