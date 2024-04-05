Marchand Notches 400th Goal as Bruins Take Down Carolina

RALEIGH – Brad Marchand was trying not to think about what he called the “elephant in the room.” For the better part of a month, the Boston captain was sitting on 399 career goals, leaving his latest milestone marker tantalizing close.
But at times over the past 10 games, it felt much farther away.
That finally changed on Thursday night as Marchand buried the 400th goal of his remarkable career while helping pace the Bruins to an impressive 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena to close out a six-game road stretch.
“It was good. Lately, trying not to think about it, but obviously it was kind of the elephant in the room,” said Marchand. “Nice to get it and not have to worry about it anymore. But it’s nice that we had a really good game to follow it up and a big road trip. It’s a good night.”
Marchand became the fifth player in Bruins history to hit the 400-goal mark, joining Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459), Patrice Bergeron (427), and Rick Middleton (402).
“It’s an amazing accomplishment to get 400 goals in this league,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “It speaks about longevity, it speaks about your ability to make a tremendous amount of plays over the course of your career. There’s a guy that has been doubted his whole life and all he keeps doing is putting out any doubts in anyone’s mind about how great an athlete he is and great a hockey player and Bruin he is.”