Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener

BOSTON – Normally, the preseason atmosphere can be a bit dull.

The names on the roster aren’t always familiar, the play on the ice generally isn’t as fast or intense, and the buzz around the rink tends to be a bit blander.

But on Sunday night at TD Garden, the stands were packed and the Black & Gold faithful produced some more juice than usual for an exhibition tilt.

Perhaps, it was because the Bruins – particularly backstop Brandon Bussi – gave them plenty to cheer about during a 3-0 victory in the preseason opener over the New York Rangers.

“Just a wild experience overall,” said Bussi. “I don't think I've ever played in front of a crowd that excited, that much energy. And it’s only preseason. It's a testament to how great our fans are. And it was just a super exciting experience to do it here for the first time.”

The 25-year-old netminder was responding to a question about the raucous standing ovation he received for what will surely end up being one of the saves of the season. Early in the third period, Bussi went into a full extension as he lunged to his right to snag a one-timer off the stick of Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski.

Bussi, who catches with his right hand, pulled the puck back off the goal line in mid-air to keep his shutout alive en route to a 29-save blanking of the Blue Shirts.

“Credit to their power play, they were snapping the puck around,” said Bussi. “Sometimes you’ve just got to compete and get a little luck…so I'm pretty fortunate. I made that save, and a lot of credit to the team for the defense in front of me. It was a great effort tonight.”

“It was unreal. Honest to God,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “It was a great play by them, but the fact that he read it, I mean, that’s a double slot line play – they go in at 75% [rate] because it’s a yawning cage that someone’s looking at, and they put it three quarters of the way up the net. That wasn’t low glove…he went and snared it. That’s big-time athletic ability.”