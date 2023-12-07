Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7

Media Wall_Mental Health Awareness
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Thursday, December 7, during their home game against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. 

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Dr. Nathaniel Van Kirk as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Dr. Van Kirk currently works as the Director of Psychological Services at the OCD Institute at McLean Hospital where he conducts research on enhancing treatment for severe OCD and related disorders.

Representatives from McLean Hospital and the Benson-Henry Institute (BHI) of Massachusetts General Hospital will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 21 throughout the game. BHI aims to fully integrate mind-body medicine into mainstream healthcare throughout rigorous, evidence-based research. 

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham and a non-profit psychiatric hospital dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050. 

On Wednesday, December 20, the Bruins will host a panel discussion on Stress and Burnout at Warrior Ice Arena (90 Guest Street, Brighton, MA 02135) at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Sophia Jurksztowicz. The panel will feature Head Coach Jim Montgomery and mental health professionals, Fairlee C. Fabrett, Ph.D. (McLean Hospital), Susan M. Szulewski, M.D. (McLean Hospital) and Gregory Fricchione, M.D. (Mass General Hospital). Space is limited and is available on a first-come first-served basis. Fans interested in attending can register here. 

Mass General Brigham is the Official Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Provider for the Boston Bruins,. For more than 50 years, Bruins players have been treated by Massachusetts General Hospital clinicians.  To learn more about sports medicine programs and services from Mass General Brigham visit sportsmedicine.massgeneralbrigham.org.

News Feed

Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei

Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei
Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals

Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals
Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start

Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start
Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins

Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Bruins game recap December 3

Marchand Pots Natural Hat Trick as Bruins Rally Past Blue Jackets
Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3  

Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3
Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto

Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto
Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs
Poitras Set for Saturday Night Homecoming

Poitras Set for Saturday Night Homecoming
Sweeney’s Contributions to Bruins Organization Go Well Beyond the Ice

Sweeney’s Contributions to Bruins Organization Go Well Beyond the Ice
San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins Shut Out Sharks to End Three-Game Losing Streak
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks
Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30

Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30
Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 

Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 
Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid

Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Bruins Suffer Third Straight Loss with Setback in Columbus
Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus

Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus
Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Bruins Drop Second Straight in Regulation with Loss to Rangers