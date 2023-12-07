Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Thursday, December 7, during their home game against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Dr. Nathaniel Van Kirk as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Dr. Van Kirk currently works as the Director of Psychological Services at the OCD Institute at McLean Hospital where he conducts research on enhancing treatment for severe OCD and related disorders.

Representatives from McLean Hospital and the Benson-Henry Institute (BHI) of Massachusetts General Hospital will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 21 throughout the game. BHI aims to fully integrate mind-body medicine into mainstream healthcare throughout rigorous, evidence-based research.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham and a non-profit psychiatric hospital dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

On Wednesday, December 20, the Bruins will host a panel discussion on Stress and Burnout at Warrior Ice Arena (90 Guest Street, Brighton, MA 02135) at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Sophia Jurksztowicz. The panel will feature Head Coach Jim Montgomery and mental health professionals, Fairlee C. Fabrett, Ph.D. (McLean Hospital), Susan M. Szulewski, M.D. (McLean Hospital) and Gregory Fricchione, M.D. (Mass General Hospital). Space is limited and is available on a first-come first-served basis. Fans interested in attending can register here.

Mass General Brigham is the Official Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Provider for the Boston Bruins,. For more than 50 years, Bruins players have been treated by Massachusetts General Hospital clinicians. To learn more about sports medicine programs and services from Mass General Brigham visit sportsmedicine.massgeneralbrigham.org.