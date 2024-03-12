Bruins Sign Drew Bavaro to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Bavaro will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season

Drew Bavaro Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 12, that the team has signed defenseman Drew Bavaro to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $867,500.

Bavaro will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. 

Bavaro appeared in 35 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2023-24 season, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. Among the team’s blueliners, he ranked first in goals, third in assists and tied for first in points.

In 2022-23, Bavaro skated in 37 games for the Fighting Irish, tallying six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. 

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman spent two seasons at Bentley University from 2020-22, totaling 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points in 52 games.

The Lakewood Ranch, Florida native appeared in 51 games with the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL in 2019-20, recording nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points.

News Feed

Pastrnak Scores But Bruins Fall to Blues

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

Bruins to Host First Responders Night, Tonight on Monday, March 11

Maroon Eager to Join ‘Other Side’ with Black & Gold

Pastrnak Scores 40th in Win Against Penguins

Bruins Sign Joey Abate to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Acquire Andrew Peeke from Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruins Acquire Pat Maroon from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Sign Parker Wotherspoon to One-Year NHL Contract Extension

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs to Complete Season Sweep

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Bruins to Host Fifth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "Return of a Champion" (2001-Present), Presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Return of a Champion | Top 10 Moments from 2001-Present

Bruins Fall to Oilers in OT After Surrendering Last-Minute Goal

Bruins to Honor James Van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Saturday, March 16

James van Riemsdyk: Through the Years

Prospects Report: Kuntar Hitting Stride with P-Bruins