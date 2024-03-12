Bruins Sign Drew Bavaro to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 12, that the team has signed defenseman Drew Bavaro to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $867,500.

Bavaro will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Bavaro appeared in 35 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2023-24 season, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. Among the team’s blueliners, he ranked first in goals, third in assists and tied for first in points.

In 2022-23, Bavaro skated in 37 games for the Fighting Irish, tallying six goals and 13 assists for 19 points.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman spent two seasons at Bentley University from 2020-22, totaling 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points in 52 games.

The Lakewood Ranch, Florida native appeared in 51 games with the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL in 2019-20, recording nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points.