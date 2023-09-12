Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 12, the team’s roster and schedule for the 2023 Prospects Challenge from September 15-18 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

The Bruins’ rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Ottawa Senators’ rookies in the round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams will each play three games during the course of the event, which is being held entirely at the HarborCenter.

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 ROOKIE CAMP AND PROSPECTS CHALLENGE ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland (invite), John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda (invite), Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura (invite), Georgii Merkulov, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann (invite), Blake Smith (invite)

Goaltenders: William Rousseau (invite), Samuel St.-Hilaire (invite)

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 ROOKIE CAMP AND PROSPECTS CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 13 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday, September 14 (Brighton, MA/Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, September 15 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, September 18 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils, 10 a.m.