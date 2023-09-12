News Feed

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Boston Bruins Foundation to Host 20th Annual Golf Tournament at Pinehills Golf Club

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Bruins Sign John Farinacci to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Krejci: 'I Left Everything I Had Out There'

David Krejci Announces Retirement from NHL

Frederic Staying Busy This Offseason

Swayman: 'Couldn't Be Happier to Be a Boston Bruin'

Thomas, B's Team Up to Help Vermont Organization

Former Bruins Goaltender Gilles Gilbert Passes Away

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Awarded One-Year Contract Worth $3.475 Million

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge

Boston will compete against Buffalo, Montreal, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and Ottawa

lysell
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 12, the team’s roster and schedule for the 2023 Prospects Challenge from September 15-18 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

The Bruins’ rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Ottawa Senators’ rookies in the round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team. The participating teams will each play three games during the course of the event, which is being held entirely at the HarborCenter.

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 ROOKIE CAMP AND PROSPECTS CHALLENGE ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland (invite), John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda (invite), Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura (invite), Georgii Merkulov, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann (invite), Blake Smith (invite)

Goaltenders: William Rousseau (invite), Samuel St.-Hilaire (invite)

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 ROOKIE CAMP AND PROSPECTS CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 13 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday, September 14 (Brighton, MA/Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, September 15 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, September 18 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils, 10 a.m.