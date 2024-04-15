Bruins Announce 2024 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, April 15, that forward Monique Lyons of The Williston Northampton School and forward Austin Borggaard of St. Mark's School are this year's recipients of the 2024 John Carlton Memorial Trophies.

The John Carlton Memorial Trophies are given annually by the Boston Bruins to the outstanding female and male student athletes in Massachusetts high school or junior hockey. The Trophies are awarded to students who excel in hockey and in off-ice endeavors, including academics and extracurriculars. The award is in honor of the late Bruins scout and administrator John Carlton, who passed away in December of 1982 after a long and dedicated tenure in hockey at all levels of the game.

Lyons is a three-sport student athlete at The Williston Northampton School, where she plays ice hockey, soccer and softball. The left winger served as an assistant captain during the 2023-24 season, recording 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points through 26 games. She won back-to-back NEPSAC championships (2023, 2022) with Williston Northampton, and earned recognition as a member of the all-NEPSAC team and Co-Player of the year following the 2024 season. Lyons is an honor roll student who will continue her hockey career at Brown University in the fall.

Borggaard, a Worcester, Mass. native, attends St. Mark’s School, where he plays ice hockey and lacrosse. In his senior season, the center served as captain and tallied 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points in 28 games, leading the Independent School League in goals and earning a spot on the All-ISL 1st team. He won two consecutive ISL Eberhart Division championships with St. Mark’s in 2022 and 2023. Borggaard is an honor roll student who will continue his hockey career at Sacred Heart University in the fall of 2025.

Both players will be recognized during the second intermission at the Bruins game against the Ottawa Senators on April 16 at TD Garden.