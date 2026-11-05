Projected Lineup: Nov. 5 at New Jersey

The St. Louis Blues find themselves in New Jersey on Thursday, where they're looking to get back on the winning track after a letdown Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT (Blue Note+, First Alert ABC, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Colton Parayko would return the lineup against the Devils, taking Theo Lindstein's spot. Parayko last played on Oct. 29 vs Boston and has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

Additional changes for Thursday's matchup in New Jersey include bringing Aleksanteri Kaskimaki back into the lineup on the second line, joining Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish. Kaskimaki sat out Tuesday's game in New York but scored his first NHL goal - a game-winner - in Saturday's dramatic 5-4 comeback win in Detroit.

"It's a great opportunity for the young man," Montgomery said of Kaskimaki playing on a line with McMichael and McTavish. "We're really high on him as an organization. I think he's a really smart hockey player, 200-foot hockey player that supports the puck extremely well offensively and defensively."

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal Thursday, across the way from his USA Olympic opponent, Connor Hellebuyck. In 12 career games against the Devils, Binnington has a 2.36 goals-against average, his fifth-best mark in that category against any club.

The Blues are 1-1 on the four-game road trip, which continues in New Jersey on Thursday before concluding Saturday in Nashville.