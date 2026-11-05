Projected Lineup: Nov. 5 at New Jersey

parayko_lineup_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues find themselves in New Jersey on Thursday, where they're looking to get back on the winning track after a letdown Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. 

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT (Blue Note+, First Alert ABC, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Colton Parayko would return the lineup against the Devils, taking Theo Lindstein's spot. Parayko last played on Oct. 29 vs Boston and has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

Additional changes for Thursday's matchup in New Jersey include bringing Aleksanteri Kaskimaki back into the lineup on the second line, joining Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish. Kaskimaki sat out Tuesday's game in New York but scored his first NHL goal - a game-winner - in Saturday's dramatic 5-4 comeback win in Detroit.

"It's a great opportunity for the young man," Montgomery said of Kaskimaki playing on a line with McMichael and McTavish. "We're really high on him as an organization. I think he's a really smart hockey player, 200-foot hockey player that supports the puck extremely well offensively and defensively." 

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal Thursday, across the way from his USA Olympic opponent, Connor Hellebuyck. In 12 career games against the Devils, Binnington has a 2.36 goals-against average, his fifth-best mark in that category against any club.

The Blues are 1-1 on the four-game road trip, which continues in New Jersey on Thursday before concluding Saturday in Nashville.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud 
Connor McMichael.- Mason McTavish - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Ross Johnston

Defense*

Philip Broberg - Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler - Adam Jiricek
Colton Parayko - Justin Barron

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

*Defense pairings were unavailable during the morning skate and will be updated after warm-ups. The pairings listed are from Tuesday's game against the Rangers, with Parayko in place of Lindstein.

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Devils

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Devils

Blues host Salute to Military Night on Nov. 10

Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Mailloux assigned to Springfield for conditioning

Enter to win a Sky Suite for you and 11 friends!

Blues reveal Hometown Remix uniform

October review: What we've learned about the Blues in the early-going

Burns assigned to Springfield

Blues get three goals in third period to rally past Red Wings

Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Blues assign Stenberg to Springfield

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 for breast cancer awareness

Stillman releases statement on protest at recent Blues game

Kochetkov wins seventh straight start, Hurricanes shut out Blues

DIRECTV, U-Verse add Blue Note+ to lineup

Burns recalled from Springfield