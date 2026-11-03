Projected Lineup: Nov. 3 at NY Rangers

johnston_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will get Ross Johnston back in the lineup Tuesday for their matchup with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. CT, Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Johnston last played on Oct. 15 against Minnesota and was injured in practice soon after. He was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Oct. 18.

With Johnston back in the lineup, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki will sit out.

"It is a tough decision. Kaskimaki has played really well, so it's hard, especially with him getting his first goal (Saturday)," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "It's hard to take someone out, but at the same time, it's a pleasant place to be when everyone is playing well and you have a hard time taking someone out."

With a win against the Rangers, the Blues would have a three-game winning streak.

Based on Tuesday's practice, it appears that Dylan Holloway will return to the top line with Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud. Jake Neighbours will shift back to the third line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavel Buchnevich.

Colton Parayko joined the team for practice but will not be in the lineup Tuesday. He remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

"He's much better, he's not there yet. We're looking at this as what's best for him and the team long term... he's getting very close and might be an option Thursday."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael - Mason McTavish - Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Ross Johnston

Defense

Philip Broberg - Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler - Adam Jiricek
Theo Lindstein - Justin Barron

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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