Game Preview: Blue Jackets at Dallas 10.31.26

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Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream)

Listen: 93.3 The Bus & the CBJ app

The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 all-time against the Stars.

Columbus has won its last three matchups against Dallas

Ice Breakers

Jet Greaves recorded his third career NHL shutout against Dallas in the Blue Jackets’ most recent matchup against the Stars last season.

Zach Werenski has recorded the most points against the Stars by a Blue Jacket, with 13 points (5G-8A) in 21 games, including a goal in the teams’ most recent meeting. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assist, with nine in 10 games, including three in the last two games.

With a goal Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Kent Johnson continues to lead the Blue Jackets in points, with 11 points (7G-4A) in 11 games. Johnson, who has a three-game point streak, also leads Columbus with seven goals, matching his total from the 2025-26 season.

Back in Dallas

Before becoming head coach of the Blue Jackets, Rick Bowness served as head coach of the Dallas Stars for four seasons, from 2019-20 through 2021-22. During his tenure, Bowness posted an 89-62-25 record in 176 games and led Dallas to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final where they defeated Calgary, Colorado and Vegas before falling to the Tamps Bay Lightning in six games. Bowness finished his Dallas tenure with the fifth-highest points percentage in franchise history at .557.