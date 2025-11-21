Fantilli has 2 goals, OT winner, Blue Jackets top Maple Leafs

Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist and Werenski had three assists for the Blue Jackets (11-8-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six. Jet Greaves, who is 4-0-1 in his past five starts, made 27 saves.

“It’s fun, it’s a special place playing here,” said Greaves, who was born in Cambridge, Ontario, about an hour west of Toronto. “Obviously it’s close to home where I grew up and there were certainly people here who were in the building and watching at home so it’s nice to have a positive result with them watching tonight.”

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Dakota Mermis scored, and Joseph Woll made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs (9-9-3), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven.

“We’re defending a lot better, we’re doing a lot of good things. We needed to finish better tonight, that’s really the story,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “But yeah, things are going better, they’re going in a good direction right now. We just have to keep working, keep building and get some healthy bodies back.”

The Maple Leafs were without forwards Auston Matthews (lower-body), Matthew Knies (lower-body), and Nicolas Roy (upper-body) and defensemen Brandon Carlo (lower-body), and Chris Tanev (upper-body).

Forward Scott Laughton returned, playing his first game since Nov. 8 because of an upper-body injury and only his third of the season after missing the first 13 with a lower-body injury sustained in training camp. He played 17:22 and had four shots.

“We have to keep building on it, you can’t get negative or down in this situation,” Laughton said. “You continue to roll, you continue to go and keep playing together. Good things are going to happen if we continue to manage the puck, make it hard to come out of the zone. I thought our defense moved the puck well, put pucks on net, we got a big goal by Mermis and just couldn’t get the extra point. The sun comes up tomorrow and we get after it.”

The Blue Jackets went up 1-0 at 3:17 of the second period when Fantilli took a pass from Werenski just above the left face-off dot, turned and fired a shot that deflected off Voronkov at the top of the goal crease.