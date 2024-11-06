Blue Jackets battle back to earn a point in San Jose

"It is a great feeling. I mean, when you feel it, you feel it and then you see every puck," Vanecek said. "Then you're just trying to help the guys [by] making saves. I hope I will stay on track like that, and then it's going to be more games like that."

Alex Wennberg won it for San Jose at 3:11 of overtime. He skated through the neutral zone, cut between two Blue Jackets defenders just inside the blue line, and made another move around Zach Werenski in the high slot before beating Elvis Merzlikins glove side with a wrist shot.

"It's a team that bought me out, and it's kind of ironic having a little luck there, scoring against them," said Wennberg, who played for Columbus from 2014-20. "I had great memories from Columbus, so I feel like it's always fun to play against them. Obviously, scoring a goal and helping the team win, I think that's all that matters for me. At the end of the day, the one thing I know is to shoot high glove on Elvis. [I have a] little bit of tricks up my sleeve, but that's from playing against the guy for several years."

Jack Thompson scored his first NHL goal, and Fabian Zetterlund had two assists for the Sharks (4-8-2), who have won four of five. Macklin Celebrini had three shots in 17:06 of ice time in his return after missing the previous 12 games with a hip injury.

"It was tough to feel the rhythm," Celebrini said. "I mean, we're a month into the season, and it's the best league in the world, so, it's tough to jump right in and feel the speed right away, but I felt like I started to get a little bit better as a game went on."

Kirill Marchenko scored, and Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (5-5-2), who have lost three in a row.

"We didn't play that rush very well," Columbus coach Dean Evason said. "We did a lot of the things we talked about. We kept the puck out of the net and had a ton of great looks, we just didn't score."

Carl Grundstrom appeared to have given the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the second period, but the goal was waved off after the Blue Jackets challenged the play for offside.

Thompson, who was playing in his 10th NHL game, did give San Jose a 1-0 lead at 18:49. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Will Smith four seconds after a power play expired.

"[Thompson] has been good for us," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "He had another good night tonight, and I am glad to see him get rewarded with the goal."

Marchenko tied it 1-1 at 9:17 of the third period. He got the rebound of Damon Severson's slap shot, moved the puck to his forehand, and tucked a shot past the left pad of Vanecek.

The goal came on Columbus' 45th shot of the game.

"We were just on their 'D,' not giving up any opportunities going our way," Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc said. "It is unfortunate we didn't score, but I think if we create offense like that every single game, then I think we are going to be fine."

NOTES: Wennberg has five points (three goals, two assists) and a plus-8 rating in his past five games. ... Sharks defenseman Jake Walman was a healthy scratch. ... The assist was Smith's first in the NHL (11th game).