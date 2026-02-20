Werenski, U.S. ready for another 'Game 7' vs. Slovakia

There have been some big goals in U.S. Olympic hockey history, but if this group can go on to win gold, Hughes’ tally will go down as one of the most thrilling and important. And Werenski had a front-row seat, with the Blue Jackets defenseman joining a big American celebration on the ice after Hughes kept their tournament alive in the do-or-die OT.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Werenski said of that moment. “I mean, you get down to these last few games – quarters, semis – they're all Game 7s. You’re aware of the circumstances. You’re aware that you’re either moving on or you’re going home. I think it’s almost easier being out there, when you’re in the moment just playing. When you’re on the bench, you have no control over it. I’m probably more nervous in that situation.

“Emotions were high, but obviously really excited. I’m happy for (Quinn), happy for our team to keep moving on. I felt like we were the better team last night, and I think we deserved to win. We probably made it a little closer than we would have liked, but just an incredible game. Those are the moments you’ll always remember playing hockey.”

Werenski sounded prophetic before the tournament when he told reporters just how hard it is to win these all-or-nothing games, a lesson that was driven home last spring when he helped the U.S. to its first gold at the IIHF World Championships since 1933.

He expects nothing different during Friday’s semifinal against Slovakia (3:10 p.m., NBC), and he’ll have some big supporters back home watching in the Blue Jackets locker room.

“It’s been awesome,” fellow CBJ defenseman Dante Fabbro said Thursday after practice. “Obviously we’re all keeping a close eye on it – we have one of the games on right now with Canada playing. It’s an exciting time for (Werenski) and (Latvia goalie) Elvis (Merzlikins) as well, so I think it’s just amazing that they got this opportunity to represent their countries, and we’re all rooting for them.

“Individually, I think being able to represent your country at the Olympics, not everyone gets to do that. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so for those guys to go out there and do their thing is pretty amazing.”

Fabbro noted he considered texting Werenski after he scored his first Olympic goal in the Americans’ final group stage game vs. Germany, but opted not to considering how many messages his former defensive partner was getting.

Latvia and Merzlikins unfortunately saw their tournament end in the qualification round vs. Sweden after going 1-2 in the group stage, but CBJ head coach Rick Bowness said he was enjoying watching the show, even if the New Brunswick native has a special spot in his heart for his native Canada.