Werenski, U.S. ready for another 'Game 7' vs. Slovakia

Hughes' dramatic overtime goal vs. Sweden is a moment Werenski will remember forever, but the road to Olympic gold remains difficult

By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

Zach Werenski had seen it before.

He’s offseason training partners with Quinn Hughes, with two of the best defensemen in the world battling daily over the summer at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

So when Hughes waved to the bench and stayed on the ice during overtime of the United States’ quarterfinal game vs. Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, Werenski kind of knew what was coming.

Hughes wanted to win the game and did just that, scoring the deciding goal 3:27 into OT with a wicked shot and advancing the U.S. to the semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden.

In fact, Werenski – who was wearing a mic for the game – delivered a message to Hughes before the winner. The gist of it: go out and do your thing.

“I don’t remember exactly what I said,” Werenski told reporters in Italy on Thursday. “I’d actually be curious to see what the footage says. But he does that. I’ve seen him do it every day in the summer. I know it’s a different stage, but when you do it consistently over and over again against some of the best players in the world in the summer, you do it every day in the NHL, why can’t he do it here?

“I just have all the confidence in him, and I keep reminding him of that – ‘Just keep doing your thing out there. You’re one of the best players in the world,’ and that was one of the best moments for U.S. hockey so it’s a special player and a special moment.”

There have been some big goals in U.S. Olympic hockey history, but if this group can go on to win gold, Hughes’ tally will go down as one of the most thrilling and important. And Werenski had a front-row seat, with the Blue Jackets defenseman joining a big American celebration on the ice after Hughes kept their tournament alive in the do-or-die OT.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Werenski said of that moment. “I mean, you get down to these last few games – quarters, semis – they're all Game 7s. You’re aware of the circumstances. You’re aware that you’re either moving on or you’re going home. I think it’s almost easier being out there, when you’re in the moment just playing. When you’re on the bench, you have no control over it. I’m probably more nervous in that situation.

“Emotions were high, but obviously really excited. I’m happy for (Quinn), happy for our team to keep moving on. I felt like we were the better team last night, and I think we deserved to win. We probably made it a little closer than we would have liked, but just an incredible game. Those are the moments you’ll always remember playing hockey.”

Werenski sounded prophetic before the tournament when he told reporters just how hard it is to win these all-or-nothing games, a lesson that was driven home last spring when he helped the U.S. to its first gold at the IIHF World Championships since 1933.

He expects nothing different during Friday’s semifinal against Slovakia (3:10 p.m., NBC), and he’ll have some big supporters back home watching in the Blue Jackets locker room.

“It’s been awesome,” fellow CBJ defenseman Dante Fabbro said Thursday after practice. “Obviously we’re all keeping a close eye on it – we have one of the games on right now with Canada playing. It’s an exciting time for (Werenski) and (Latvia goalie) Elvis (Merzlikins) as well, so I think it’s just amazing that they got this opportunity to represent their countries, and we’re all rooting for them.

“Individually, I think being able to represent your country at the Olympics, not everyone gets to do that. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so for those guys to go out there and do their thing is pretty amazing.”

Fabbro noted he considered texting Werenski after he scored his first Olympic goal in the Americans’ final group stage game vs. Germany, but opted not to considering how many messages his former defensive partner was getting.

Latvia and Merzlikins unfortunately saw their tournament end in the qualification round vs. Sweden after going 1-2 in the group stage, but CBJ head coach Rick Bowness said he was enjoying watching the show, even if the New Brunswick native has a special spot in his heart for his native Canada.

Bowness said he’s been texting both Werenski and Merzlikins during the tournament and lauded both players for their performances.

“I thought (Elvis) played great, and good for him,” Bowness said. “And Z has been outstanding for the American team, and I love watching that. We’re trying to catch every game, without a doubt, and enjoy the Olympic hockey, but I’m happy for our two guys that they’re doing as well as they did.”

Werenski has notched a goal and assist with a plus-4 rating and 12 shots on goal through four games while averaging 18:10 per game, third among U.S. defensemen after Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

The U.S. is two wins away from winning a gold medal and joining the 1960 and ‘80 teams in history, but Wednesday’s quarterfinal shows it will be no easy task. The emotion of the win over Sweden was real, but Werenski said the next step is doing it again vs. Slovakia.

“Our focus shifts right to Slovakia,” Werenski said. “It’s another Game 7 tomorrow and we understand what’s at stake and how good they’re playing right now. You see all the stuff on social media, Quinn’s highlights and all that stuff, and it’s great, but in terms of our focus, it definitely shifts to Slovakia right away. That’s where our mind-set is.”

