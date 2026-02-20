Werenski, U.S. ready for another 'Game 7' vs. Slovakia

Zach Werenski had seen it before.
He’s offseason training partners with Quinn Hughes, with two of the best defensemen in the world battling daily over the summer at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
So when Hughes waved to the bench and stayed on the ice during overtime of the United States’ quarterfinal game vs. Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, Werenski kind of knew what was coming.
Hughes wanted to win the game and did just that, scoring the deciding goal 3:27 into OT with a wicked shot and advancing the U.S. to the semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden.
In fact, Werenski – who was wearing a mic for the game – delivered a message to Hughes before the winner. The gist of it: go out and do your thing.
“I don’t remember exactly what I said,” Werenski told reporters in Italy on Thursday. “I’d actually be curious to see what the footage says. But he does that. I’ve seen him do it every day in the summer. I know it’s a different stage, but when you do it consistently over and over again against some of the best players in the world in the summer, you do it every day in the NHL, why can’t he do it here?
“I just have all the confidence in him, and I keep reminding him of that – ‘Just keep doing your thing out there. You’re one of the best players in the world,’ and that was one of the best moments for U.S. hockey so it’s a special player and a special moment.”