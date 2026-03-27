MONTREAL -- Zachary Bolduc scored the go-ahead goal at 4:36 of the third period to end a 31-game goal drought, and the Montreal Canadiens won 2-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bell Centre on Thursday.
Bolduc breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blue Jackets for 3rd straight win
Dobes makes 25 saves for Montreal; Columbus has lost 2 of 3
Bolduc put the Canadiens up 2-1 with a shot over goalie Jet Greaves’ right shoulder after driving the left side of the slot to take a pass from Jake Evans for his first goal since Dec. 23. He has been a healthy scratch twice since then and had nine assists in his previous 31 games.
“It was a little bit of a relief and I’m super happy that we got out of this game with a win,” Bolduc said.
Bolduc also had an assist, and Jayden Struble scored his first goal since Nov. 26, 2024, for Montreal (40-21-10), which has won three straight. Jakub Dobes made 25 saves.
“(Bolduc)’s another one who hasn’t got one in a while so I feel super happy for him,” Struble said. “Obviously game-winner, and a huge goal for our season too. You know, coming down the stretch it’s very important.”
The Canadiens are third in the Atlantic Division, moving to two points ahead of the idle Boston Bruins, who have played one more game. Montreal pulled to within four points of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
“If you look at our schedule, we play a lot of good teams or teams that are pushing for the playoffs,” Evans said. “So it’s going to be tighter games, harder games, and I think we’re adapting right now pretty well.”
Damon Severson scored and Greaves made 18 saves for Columbus (38-23-11), which has lost two of three.
“I think we played a really good game tonight,” Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said. “Both goalies played well. We created a bunch, we just weren’t able to get that second one.”
Severson left at 11:59 of the third period because of an upper-body injury.
“We’ll get an update on him later but he’s a big part of our team,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “He scored a great goal for us tonight and hopefully it’s not as bad. We’ll see what it looks like.”
The Blue Jackets are tied for third in the Metropolitan Division with the New York Islanders, who have played one more game, and one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins, who moved into second place with a 4-3 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
All three members of Montreal’s top line ended lengthy point streaks. Juraj Slafkovsky, who had scored in three consecutive games, and Nick Suzuki each had seven-game streaks end, and Cole Caufield snapped a six-game point streak after scoring four goals in his past two games, and seven during his streak.
“We can’t rely on our top guys all the time,” Evans said. “A lot of us, we don’t want to force anything and play a simpler game than some of our more skilled guys. But we do need to help out a lot and we can’t rely on one line to produce.”
Mason Marchment shot wide of the right post with 37 seconds remaining when he got to a loose puck sitting behind Dobes in the crease after Adam Fantilli shot from the slot.
“We certainly played well enough to get that game into at least overtime and get a point,” Bowness said. “But that’s hockey. Give their goalie some credit. But I like the way we’re playing 5-on-5. We’re getting our looks and some games the puck just won’t go in the net. But as I told the guys after, ‘You play 10 more games like that, I really like our chances.”
Struble put Montreal up 1-0 at 9:54 of the first period to end his drought.
“I felt like I was never going to score again, so it was nice,” Struble said.
He drove in from the left point to take Bolduc’s pass at the left face-off dot before snapping a shot past Greaves stick side after failing to score in his previous 87 games.
“I was yelling, I was screaming, but it was a nice pass,” Struble said.
Said Bolduc: “I heard him. Jayden has been playing good hockey lately for us and I’m just super happy for him.”
Severson tied it 1-1 at 12:17 on a 2-on-1 when he drove in undefended to take a pass across from Jenner and shot over Dobes’ right shoulder from the right hash marks.
Dobes sprawled to the ice and stuck out his left pad to stop Marchment’s deke to his backhand on a breakaway with 2:10 remaining in the second.
“He’s been lights out for us,” Struble said. “It’s awesome to see.”
NOTES: The Blue Jackets are 19-4-4 since Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12. … Severson’s goal was the Blue Jackets’ NHL-leading 54th goal scored by a defenseman this season, three more than the previous franchise high set in 2017-18 and matched last season. … Lane Hutson had the secondary assist on Struble’s goal to become the fourth Canadiens defenseman to have a 70-point season, and the first since Chris Chelios had 73 in 1988-89. Larry Robinson had 70 points or more three times, including a team-record 85 in 1976-77, and Guy Lapointe did it twice.