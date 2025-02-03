Dadonov scores 2 in 3rd, Stars top Blue Jackets for 5th straight win

Fantilli gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 4:58 of the second period when his shot deflected off of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell’s skate.

Logan Stankoven tied it at 6:03 when he finished off a cross-ice pass from Mikael Granlund, who was acquired in a trade along with defenseman Cody Ceci on Saturday from the San Jose Sharks for a first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Granlund will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 along with new teammates Roope Hintz and Lindell.

“it was nice to get a win in our first game here. This is a really good hockey team. It's fun to be a part of, it's fun to win games,” Ceci said. “It was kind of nice to come over with [Granlund]. We flew together and we had each other today to get to the rink and what not, so that was nice. We both played with [Matt] Duchene earlier on in our careers, so he was good, and [Matt] Dumba picked us up for lunch. So, everyone kind of reached out and helped us out today, and it was great.”

Provorov gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 12:02 on a shot from the high slot.

“I think we have battled all year and today was another example of us sticking together no matter what and battling through adversity,” Provorov said. “It was an unfortunate call on the fourth goal, but as a team, we keep proving to ourselves that we are a great team and we are going to move forward.”

Johnston tied it 3-3 at 15:49 on a tip-in from the slot on the power play.

“You can tell right away that this team has been doing good. Everybody knows exactly what to do out there, so it is kind of nice to jump in on that one,” Granlund said. “I am sure my game will get better as the time goes on and I get more comfortable and learn other guys’ tendencies and all that. It’s good to get the win in the first game and just move on from here.”