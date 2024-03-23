Avalanche top Blue Jackets for 8th win in row

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (45-20-5), who are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games. Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

The Avalanche are tied with the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado has a game in hand on Dallas.

“I think a little bit sleepy start, maybe, to the game, and gave up a little bit too much for them maybe, but I think we still had control of the game,” Rantanen said. “I think second period was obviously our best. I think in the in the third, the score got away a little bit. So then maybe [we] gave up too many chances, but 'Georgie' was making big saves.”

Elvis Merzlikins made 45 saves for the Blue Jackets (23-35-12), who have lost four of their past five games (1-2-2), including three in a row.

“They were way faster than us tonight. You can tell why that team is contending for and hoping for a long, long run in the playoffs. That's a real good hockey team,” said Columbus coach Pascal Vincent. “You're not allowed to make mistakes, and you got to compete for every single puck.”

Damon Severson scored to make it 1-0 Columbus at 4:28 of the first period. He fanned on a one-timer off a Johnny Gaudreau cross-crease pass but got just enough of the puck for it to trickle past Georgiev.

“That's a team that we should aspire to be one day in this locker room,” Severson said. "That’s a top team in the League, if not the best one right now. They have such a good mix of players, good goaltending, first line, fourth line, the defense. They get how to play. They know how to play the right way.”

Makar tied it 1-1 at 11:00 with a wrist shot from low in the right circle that went far side past the blocker.

“It's a long game. You just wish that maybe we start with a goal a little more often than the other team,” Georgiev said of Colorado’s league-leading 24th comeback win. “But it's 60 minutes and it's a lot of hockey left. We're confident in our group.”