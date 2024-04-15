Small Business of the Month: Lincoln Construction

Each month throughout the season, one local company will be recognized by the Blue Jackets and First Merchants Bank

2324_CBJ_BD_FirstMerchantsBank_SmallBusinessOfTheMonth_Social_1920x1080_16x9_Master
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. April's Small Business of the Month is Lincoln Construction.

It’s everyone’s goal to find joy in what they do, and that is the case at Columbus-based Lincoln Construction.

Founded in 1971 by Kurt Schmitt, the family-owned business is still thriving thanks to quality work and a good company culture. And the best part, as a construction business, is being part of the process from beginning to end and literally building something from plans to completion, vice president of construction services Chris Hoff said.

“It’s very cool,” Hoff said. “It’s fun to see dreams come to reality. When you understand your clients' goals or their intentions and then you get to see (the end result) when it’s actually in use, it’s very cool.”

Some of the company’s recent work includes The Julien Apartments on Front Street in Columbus, the popular Budd Dairy Food Hall, and projects at Muskingum University, Denison University and Kenyon College.

Lincoln Construction has around 30 employees, many of whom have been with the company for decades. Now operated by Schmitt’s son Greg and daughter Andrea, the company focuses on private negotiated work with long-term clients; more than 90 of their projects come from existing clients who have partnered with Lincoln for decades.

Hoff, who has been with the company for eight years, said the company does everything from work in higher education to commercial and retail.

“We kind of do it all,” he said. “We have a long history, many people with a very long tenure and have a very close relationship within the company. It’s very much the kind of small business people would want to work for.”

Members of the company attended the Blue Jackets’ game on April 6 vs. Philadelphia, which ended in a memorable 6-2 win for Columbus. During the first intermission, the group was able to visit the broadcast booth to meet retiring broadcaster Jeff Rimer.

“It’s been fantastic,” Hoff said. “We’re having a great time. We picked a good night.”

