Blue Jackets assign Fix-Wolansky, Subban to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky and goaltender Malcolm Subban to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has recorded four goals and two assists for six points with two penalty minutes and 41 shots on goal in 26 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has collected 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and 17 shots on goal in 11 games this season, including his first career two-goal game at Nashville on April 13.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has added 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 221 career AHL contests with the Monsters since making his pro debut during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He is among AHL scoring leaders in 2023-24 with 24-34-58 in 55 games. The 5-7, 191-pound forward was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Subban, 30, has posted a 36-34-9 record with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA), .898 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 87 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins since 2014. He made his NHL debut with Boston in 2014-15 and posted single-season career bests with Vegas in 2017-18, finishing with a 13-4-2 record, 2.68 GAA and a .910 SV% in 22 outings. He made his Blue Jackets debut at Carolina on April 7 and made 32 saves in 3-0 loss in his lone appearance with the club.

The Toronto, Ontario native has gone 89-78-29 with a 2.65 GAA, .911 SV% and eight shutouts in 206 career AHL games with Cleveland, Springfield, Rochester, Rockford and Providence since 2013-14. He has gone 11-17-4 with a 3.12 GAA and .901 SV% in 35 appearances split between Springfield and Cleveland this season. The 6-2, 215-pound netminder, who was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round, 24th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, was acquired by Columbus in a trade from St. Louis on Mar. 8, 2024.

The Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes in the final game of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.