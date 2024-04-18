Del Bel Belluz has a debut he'll never forget

When the adrenaline stops and Luca Del Bel Belluz has the chance to look back, he probably won’t quite believe the six-plus-hour stretch of his life from Tuesday.
At 1 p.m., he was watching film with his coaches with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, getting ready for a big weekend of hockey with the playoffs near, when head coach Trent Vogelhuber got the call Del Bel Belluz was needed in Columbus for his NHL debut.
A quick run to his apartment later, Del Bel Belluz began the 140-mile drive down Interstate 71. By 4 p.m., he’d reached his hotel in downtown Columbus, and a few minutes later, he was pulling into the parking lot at Nationwide Arena.
As he was walking into the venue, he came upon two members of the Carolina Hurricanes, with Evgeny Kuznetsov grabbing his sticks and Dmitri Orlov holding the door so Del Bel Belluz could carry his hockey bag into the arena.
It all led up to just 1:25 into his NHL debut, when ... Del Bel Belluz was sent to the penalty box. He had skated for just seven seconds of ice time when the Blue Jackets were called for too many men on the ice, with Del Bel Belluz serving the penalty.
It wasn’t exactly an auspicious start, but it did lead to what happened next. Just 12 seconds after he came out of the box and 3:37 into his NHL debut – with his parents, Angelo and Susy, and sister, Ella, just arriving after a speedy drive from his Toronto-area home – Del Bel Belluz made a bit of CBJ history.
After coming down the left wing with speed off a pass from Mikael Pyyhtia, the 2022 second-round draft pick reached the top of the circle and let go a wrist shot that beat goalie Spencer Martin, making him the quickest player in Blue Jackets annals to score his first career goal.