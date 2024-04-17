Zach Werenski named club's nominee for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Zach Werenski has been named the club’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today. The award is presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

On the ice, the 26-year-old native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan appeared in 70 games and set single-season career highs with 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points with 22 penalty minutes. He also set a new franchise record for the most assists by a defenseman in a single season surpassing James Wisniewski (44, 2013-14) and tied Seth Jones for most points by a defenseman in a campaign (2017-18).

Off the ice, Werenski earned the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Community MVP Award for the second consecutive year. He first showcased his generosity this season by affording more than 900 individuals the opportunity to take in a game often for the first time as he hosted special groups during each home game in his dedicated suite, known as the Z-Suite. The unique experience was extended to kids battling life-threatening illnesses, military members and their families, young people from underserved communities as well as youth hockey players.

Werenski has also embodied the meaning of being a Blue Jacket through his support of a young girl, Jocelyn Green, during her fight with cancer. Throughout her journey, Werenski became a pillar of support to her and her family as he hosted her in the Z-Suite, delivered meals to her family, joined the family for dinner and provided her with a special congratulatory video message as she rang the ceremonial bell.

Outside of the arena, the two-time All-Star also made special appearances throughout the community. Werenski’s father, a retired first responder, joined him to visit the Westerville Police Department ahead of First Responders Night. The pair spent time with the officers and provided a meal before inviting them to be his guests in the Z-suite for First Responder Night on December 8.

The nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

History The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A

three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.