Werenski named Blue Jackets Community MVP for second time

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to announce that defenseman Zach Werenski has been named the recipient of the club's 2023-24 Community MVP Award. This prestigious award recognizes the player who best exemplifies service, dedication, and leadership both on and off the ice. This is the second time he has received the award after also earning the honor in the 2022-23 season.

"We are thrilled to recognize Zach Werenski as the recipient of the 2023-24 Community MVP Award," said Andee Cochren, Executive Director for the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. "Zach's unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the community is truly inspiring. He embodies the values that the Columbus Blue Jackets organization holds dear, and we are proud to have him as a part of our team."

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Werenski has consistently demonstrated an outstanding commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Werenski first showcased his generosity this season by affording more than 900 individuals the opportunity to take in a game often for the first time. An initiative he started last season, Werenski hosted special groups during each home game in his dedicated suite, known as the Z-Suite. The unique experience was extended to kids battling life-threatening illnesses, military members and their families, young people from underserved communities as well as youth hockey players.

The 26-year-old Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has also embodied the meaning of being a Blue Jacket through his support of a young girl, Jocelyn Green, during her fight with cancer. Throughout her journey, Werenski became a pillar of support to her and her family as he hosted her in the Z-Suite, delivered meals to her family, joined the family for dinner and provided her with a special congratulatory video message as she rang the ceremonial bell.

Werenski has also continued to support the community with special visits, including his time spent at the Westerville Police Department with his father, a retired first responder. The pair spent time with the officers and provided a meal before inviting them to be his guests in the Z-Suite for First Responder Night on December 8.

As part of the Community MVP Award, the Columbus Blue Jackets will make a $5,000 donation on Werenski's behalf to the charity, or charities, of his choice. This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to supporting the communities in which they live and work. Fans who want to support Werenski’s efforts can visit BlueJackets.com/WerenskiGivesBack.

The team has recognized a player for outstanding community service since the 2002-03 season. Past winners are: 2002-03 – Tyler Wright; 2003-04 – Luke Richardson; 2005-06 – Manny Malhotra; 2006-07 – Jody Shelley; 2007-08 – Dan Fritsche; 2008-09 – Rick Nash; 2009-10 – R.J. Umberger; 2010-11 – Jared Boll; 2011-12 – Marc Methot; 2012-13 – Derek MacKenzie; 2013-14 – Derek MacKenzie; 2014-15 – Nick Foligno; 2015-16 – David Clarkson; 2016-17 – Nick Foligno; 2017-18 – Sergei Bobrovsky; 2018-19 – Nick Foligno; 2019-20 – Boone Jenner; 2020-21 – Cam Atkinson; 2021-22 – Jack Roslovic; 2022-23 – Zach Werenski.