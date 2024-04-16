CBJ adds Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today. He is expected to make his NHL debut tonight when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena with forward Dmitri Voronkov missing the game due to illness.

Del Bel Belluz, 20, has recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points with eight penalty minutes, three power play goals and 82 shots on goal in 55 appearances with Cleveland in his first professional season in 2023-24. He leads team rookies in assists and points and ranks second in goals (tied) and power play goals.

The native of Woodbridge, Ontario registered 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a cumulative +20 plus/minus rating in 192 career games over four seasons with the Sarnia Sting and Mississauga Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League from 2019-23. He set OHL career highs in his final campaign in 2022-23 with 40-47-87 in 66 outings split between the Steelheads and Sting. The 6-1, 184-pound center was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets wrap up the 2023-24 season tonight when they host the Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.