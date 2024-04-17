Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in regular-season finale

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski had two goals and two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Del Bel Belluz scores in NHL debut for Columbus; Werenski has historic four-point night
It was the final regular-season game for each team.
Luca Del Bel Belluz scored on his first shot in his NHL debut, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Jet Greaves made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets (27-43-12), who did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs a fourth straight season. Mathieu Olivier had two assists.
“Getting one for our fans in our last game here before summer, it's huge for us and it was a really fun hockey game and a fun atmosphere,” Werenski said. “It's good to end on a high note.”
Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 19 saves for the Hurricanes (52-23-7). Stefan Noesen and Brent Burns each had two assists.
The Hurricanes, who will finish second in the Metropolitan Division, will play the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“A lot of young kids thrown in the lineup,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Their goalie played really well. He made countless saves. I think that was the key to the game. Overall, just move on. That's about all I can say about it.”
Gaudreau put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-3 at 12:18 of the second period on a wraparound.
Alex Nylander made it 5-3 at 47 seconds of the third period on a rebound from a sharp angle, and Werenski scored at 19:21 for the 6-3 final.
Del Bel Belluz put Columbus up 1-0 at 3:37 of the first period, 12 seconds after serving a penalty for too many men. He took a pass in stride from Mikael Pyyhtia and scored from the left face-off circle.
The forward was recalled from Cleveland of American Hockey League on Tuesday to replace forward Dmitri Voronkov (illness).
“It’s definitely one to remember,” Del Bel Belluz said. “It was kind of a whirlwind of a day, not expecting to get called up. I was going to practice in the morning, then just like that it switches and you’re on your way to Columbus and play my first NHL game, something you dream of as a kid, and something I’ll always remember.”
Werenski made it 2-0 at 5:24 when scored on a rebound of a Kirill Marchenko shot. It was his 300th NHL point.
Kotkaniemi cut in from the right circle to make it 2-1 at 7:10 before Teravainen tied it 2-2 at 18:16 following a drop pass by Kotkaniemi.
James Malatesta, who scored his first NHL goal in the previous game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 19:01 off a pass by Olivier to the right post.
Teravainen tied it 3-3 at 10:16 of the second with a power-play goal.
Carolina forward Jesper Fast left with an undisclosed injury after going into the end boards after a crosscheck by Erik Gudbranson at 1:16 of the second period. Brind’Amour did not have an update.
“That's the part that just makes you sick, to be honest with you,” Brind’Amour said. “You're just trying to get through the game without having that. I'm not sure where that's going to go.”
Forward Gavin Brindley, who helped Michigan reach the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four held last week, made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets. He played 12:20 and had a shot blocked.
Forwards Bradly Nadeau and Jackson Blake, who played this season for the University of Maine and the University of North Dakota, respectively, each made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes. Nadeau was minus-3 with three shots on goal in 19:08, and Blake was minus-2 with two shots on goal in 15:18.
“It was a fun night,” Nadeau said. “Personally, we didn’t come up with the win but a lot of positives to take away from the game.”
NOTES: With an assist on the first goal, Werenski set the Blue Jackets record for the most by a defenseman in a season with 45, passing James Wisniewski (2013-14). With 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists), he tied Seth Jones (2017-18) for the most by a Columbus defenseman in a season. Werenski has 302 points (90 goals, 212 assists) in 486 NHL games.