Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in regular-season finale

It was the final regular-season game for each team.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored on his first shot in his NHL debut, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Jet Greaves made 38 saves for the Blue Jackets (27-43-12), who did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs a fourth straight season. Mathieu Olivier had two assists.

“Getting one for our fans in our last game here before summer, it's huge for us and it was a really fun hockey game and a fun atmosphere,” Werenski said. “It's good to end on a high note.”

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 19 saves for the Hurricanes (52-23-7). Stefan Noesen and Brent Burns each had two assists.

The Hurricanes, who will finish second in the Metropolitan Division, will play the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“A lot of young kids thrown in the lineup,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Their goalie played really well. He made countless saves. I think that was the key to the game. Overall, just move on. That's about all I can say about it.”

Gaudreau put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-3 at 12:18 of the second period on a wraparound.