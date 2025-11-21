Winning Thoughts: Fantilli has another special night in Toronto

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets' victory.
BLUE JACKETS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2 (OVERTIME)
1. Adam Fantilli delivered another performance he and his family will remember forever in his hometown of Toronto.
Well, OK, maybe not quite hometown. Fantilli hails from Nobleton, Ontario, which is about 50 kilometers north of Toronto, so we’ll say he’s from the Greater Toronto Area. However you want to slice it, Scotiabank Arena is certainly the closest NHL visit the Blue Jackets make, and Fantilli had more than 100 friends, family and others in attendance Thursday night.
“Nobleton, Vaughan, everyone is gone,” he joked afterward.
The masses clad in union blue Fantilli jerseys certainly liked what they saw. Fantilli took over the game, scoring two goals – including the overtime winner on a move that will likely lead SportsCentre tonight – and getting the first assist on a third in the Jackets’ win.
It was Fantilli’s fourth visit to Toronto for an NHL game, and the second time he posted an eye-popping performance. Last season, in just his second appearance in Scotiabank Arena, Fantilli notched a hat trick in front of a similarly large group.
“We were talking this morning about when he played here last year,” goalie Jet Greaves said. “He said he didn’t think he could top the game here last year, so I think he did a good job of that.”
This time around, he was a Dmitri Voronkov pant leg away from another hat trick, as Fantilli’s spinning wrister went off the shorts of the Russian forward before getting behind goalie Joseph Woll to start the scoring (Voronkov even showed him the puck mark on his pants when the line got back to the bench).
There was no mistaking that the other two goals were all Fantilli. The first came on the rush as Fantilli got into the left circle and unleashed an unstoppable toe-drag wrister that beat Woll to the far side.
Then, in overtime, he tallied the kind of goal you draft a player third overall to score. After building up speed through the right side, Fantilli took a perfect pass from Zach Werenski, sped his way to the net, forced Woll to commit as he cut across the crease and then roofed a shot for his first-ever OT winner.