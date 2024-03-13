Blue Jackets add Mikael Pyyhtia on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Pyyhtia (pronounced PEW-tee-uh) made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2022-23 season. He recorded an assist with two penalty minutes and two shots on goal in two games, including collecting an assist in his first career NHL game on April 13 vs. Pittsburgh.

The 22-year-old has added 10-20-30 and four penalty minutes in 63 contests over two seasons with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut on Mar. 24, 2023. He ranks third-T on Cleveland in assists in 2023-24 with 7-20-27 in 57 appearances.

A native of Turku, Finland, the 6-0, 174-pound forward registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and 412 shots on goal in 140 career games with TPS (Liiga) from 2019-23, including 7-13-20, 16 penalty minutes and 187 shots on goal in 47 contests with TPS in his final Liiga campaign in 2022-23. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the Ottawa Senators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.