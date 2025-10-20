Scott Wedgewood Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

CA-2526-StarofWeek-2-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

NEW YORK (Oct. 20, 2025) – Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 19.

THIRD STAR – SCOTT WEDGEWOOD, G, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Wedgewood went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .954 save percentage to help the Avalanche (5-0-1, 11 points) also post a perfect week and extend their season-opening point streak to six games. He stopped 27 shots, including each of the last 17 he faced, in a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 13. Wedgewood then made 22 saves in a 4-1 comeback win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 16. He closed the week with 13 stops, yielding his lone goal on his first shot against, in another 4-1 come-from-behind triumph – against the Boston Bruins Oct. 18. The 33-year-old Wedgewood, who has started each of Colorado’s first six contests of the season, owns a League-best five wins in 2025-26 (5-0-1, 1.48 GAA, .938 SV%).

