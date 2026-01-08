Back at Ball

Ottawa Senators (20-17-5) @ Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche begins its season-long seven-game homestand on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Ottawa on January 28th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, TBL 4

Latest Result (OTT): OTT 1, UTA 3

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena. Parker Kelly and Brock Nelson were Colorado’s goalscorers while Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov and Cale Makar each recorded an assist. Jake Guentzel put the Lightning on the board first with a power-play goal at 19:48 of the opening frame via a shot from the right doorstep. The Avs tied the game at 3:22 of the second period when Kelly scored his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Bardakov’s backhand feed. Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead just after a Lightning power play ended at 9:31 of the middle frame with his 19th goal of the season via a left-circle shot. The Lightning tied the game at 17:22 of the second period when Zemgus Girgensons scored from the doorstep. Brandon Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 8:31 of the third period with a right-circle one-timer. The Lightning took a 4-2 lead when Anthony Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 19:35 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (35) while ranking second in points (74) and tied for fifth in assists (39).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (48) and assists (36) while being tied for third in goals by blueliners (12). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is seventh in the NHL in points (53) and ninth in assists (34).

Series History

In 43 previous regular-season games against the Senators, the Avalanche has a record of 25-14-2-2.

A Loss in Salt Lake City

The Senators lost 2-1 to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday. In the first period, the Mammoth took a 2-0 lead after goals from Lawson Crouse at 3:59 and John Marino at 7:20 before Ridly Greig put the Senators on the board at 17:41. Danil But gave the Mammoth a 3-1 lead with a goal at 5:41 of the third period.

Scoring Against the Senators

MacKinnon has posted 34 points (11g/23a) in 21 games against the Senators.

In nine contests against Ottawa, Makar has registered 13 points (5g/8a).

Necas has recorded 11 points (4g/7a) in 14 games against the Senators.

Providing Offense in Ottawa

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in goals (19), assists (26) and points (45).

Drake Batherson is second on the Senators in goals (16), assists (23) and points (39).

Dylan Cozens is third on the Senators in points (31), tied for third in goals (12) and fifth in assists (19).

A Numbers Game

4.53

Colorado is posting an NHL-best 4.53 goals per game at home.

.600

The Avalanche’s .600 win percentage when trailing first (nine wins in 15 games when trailing first) is the best in the NHL.

17

MacKinnon's 17 goals at home are tied for first in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I thought we played hard. Didn’t get the result we wanted, but I thought we played hard for the bulk of the hockey game. We made a couple [of] mistakes and failed to get the puck in a little bit later on in the third period. But then when we did, we went to work in the offensive zone and created a couple [of] looks to try and tie it, and just came up short. But, [I] can’t fault the guys for the effort tonight.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday