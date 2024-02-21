MacKinnon extends home point streak to 27, Avalanche top Canucks

MacKinnon has 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) during his streak, which is tied with Guy Lafleur (Montreal Canadiens, 1979-80) for the seventh-longest home point streak in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the NHL record for a home point streak to start a season at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

Ryan Johansen scored twice for the Avalanche (35-18-4), who have won two in a row and three of their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for the Canucks (37-15-6), who have lost three straight and were coming off a 10-7 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Miller gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 10:46 of the first period, finishing a breakaway with a shot under the glove of Georgiev. Miller went wide along the right boards and cut behind the Avalanche defense before catching a chip pass from Brock Boeser and skating in alone.

Johansen tied it 1-1 at 2:54 of the second period when he backhanded a rebound past the leg of Demko. Jack Johnson’s initial shot deflected off the end boards and the net to Johansen for the shot.

Johansen’s goal was his first in the past 20 games.

Johansen put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 1:35 of the third period after his shot from the blue line caromed off Canucks defenseman Ian Cole.

MacKinnon had an assist on Artturi Lehkonen's empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.