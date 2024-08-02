Welcome to the 2023-24 Avalanche social media year-in-review! We'll be taking a look at what Avs Faithful enjoyed the most across our platforms this past season. We had a lot of fun on social this year and love seeing what content resonates with our fans! Below, you will find the top two posts based on impressions from Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok. For TikTok, views will be used instead of impressions.
Colorado Avalanche Top Social Media Posts of the Year
The Top Posts From Avalanche Social Platforms in 2023-24
Top X Posts
On March 4, Cale Makar became the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenseman. The post celebrating Makar's historic milestone earned 1,860,023 impressions.
On April 8, former Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime found out the hard way that you shouldn't try to pull a prank on the prankmaster that is Minnesota Wild goalie and Duhaime's former teammate, Marc-Andre Fleury. This post received 1,209.635 impressions.
Top YouTube Posts
The unsung heroes of the Avalanche is the incredible equipment staff. This episode of Peak Access takes you behind the scenes into their day-to-day lives and responsibilites. This post received 3,248,559 impressions, topping all YouTube posts this past season.
Makar makes his second apperance at the Avalanche Social Awards with his episode of Peak Access that received 1,244,623 impressions.
Top TikTok Posts
We may never know what happened to the stray puck, but we do know that this post received 3,729,192 views.
This edition of hockey players making fans' days features Mikko Rantanen giving a fan a stick during warmups, a post that received 3,496,109 views.
Top Instagram Posts
Donny White is the second member of the Avalanche to make multiple apperances at these awards. This time, he shows off how quickly he can change skate blades, a post that received 12,884,571 impressions.
In just his seventh NHL game, rookie defenseman Sam Malinski went bar-down with a slap shot for his first-career goal. This post received 784,462 impresssions.
What amazing and fun content will appear in the 2024-25 year-in-review? Stay tuned.