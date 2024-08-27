The Avalanche's Best Saves From 2023-24

Alexandar Georgiev's Save on Tyler Seguin (May 7, 2024, @ Dallas)

In overtime of Game One of the Second Round against the Stars, Joe Pavelski sent a cross-ice feed to Seguin, who was denied by Georgiev, who slid from right to left to make the game-saving stop. The Avalanche would go on to complete a three-goal comeback later in the period via a Miles Wood goal.