The Avalanche's Best Saves From 2023-24

It's time to look back at the athleticism, flexibility, and skill of the best saves from the 2023-24 season.
Alexandar Georgiev's Save on Luke Kunin (October 14, 2023, @ San Jose)
With the Avalanche trailing by one in the second period, Georgiev made a huge save on Kunin's breakaway attempt to keep the team within a goal in a game they'd win in a shootout.
Alexandar Georgiev's Save on Artemi Panarin (March 28, 2024, vs. NY Rangers)
After receving a great pass from goaltender Igor Shesterkin, Panarin was in all alone, but Georgiev made a right-pad save on his wrist shot to keep the game scoreless.
Justus Annunen's Save on Warren Foegele (April 18, 2024, vs. Edmonton)
Annunen made multiple saves on Foegele in this sequence. First, he denied a right-circle wrist shot from the Oilers foward. Then, after his rebound hit the side of the net, Foegele attempted a wraparound but was stopped by Annunen, who made a diving save.
Alexandar Georgiev's Save on Tyler Seguin (May 7, 2024, @ Dallas)
In overtime of Game One of the Second Round against the Stars, Joe Pavelski sent a cross-ice feed to Seguin, who was denied by Georgiev, who slid from right to left to make the game-saving stop. The Avalanche would go on to complete a three-goal comeback later in the period via a Miles Wood goal.
Justus Annunen's Save on Ryan Donato (February 29, 2024, @ Chicago)
Annunen stopped Seth Jones' slap-shot through traffic, then saved Donato's backhand attempt from the right doorstep to keep the game scoreless, en route to a shutout over the Blackhawks.
Alexandar Georgiev's Save on Mason Marchment (May 9, 2024, @ Dallas)
After denying Miro Heiskanen's left-circle slap-shot with his left pad, Georgiev stopped Marchment's turnaround shot from the slot with his right pad.