Rookie Roster 2023-24 By Position

The Colorado Avalanche will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18.

The nine-game 2023 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field with games held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Rookies from the Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating. The tournament was previously hosted by San Jose in 2022.

Friday, Sept. 15

San Jose vs. Los Angeles - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Arizona vs. Colorado - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)

Anaheim vs. Vegas - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Los Angeles vs. Arizona - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Vegas vs. San Jose - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Colorado vs. Anaheim - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)



Monday, Sept. 18

Arizona vs. San Jose - 10 a.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles - 12:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)

Colorado vs. Vegas - 3 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

All times Pacific