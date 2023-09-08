News Feed

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3
NHL National Broadcast Schedule

NHL National Broadcast Schedule
50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2
Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg
2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced
Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach
Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers
Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko
Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal
Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach
Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season
Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster
Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen
Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson
Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano
Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin
Avalanche Signs Miles Wood

Avalanche Signs Miles Wood

Rookie Roster 2023-24 By Position

Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 Rookie Roster By Position

CA-2324-Rookie-Roster-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18.

The nine-game 2023 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field with games held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Rookies from the Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating. The tournament was previously hosted by San Jose in 2022.

Friday, Sept. 15
San Jose vs. Los Angeles - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)
Arizona vs. Colorado - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)
Anaheim vs. Vegas - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Saturday, Sept. 16
Los Angeles vs. Arizona - 3:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)
Vegas vs. San Jose - 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson)

Sunday, Sept. 17
Colorado vs. Anaheim - 1 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

Monday, Sept. 18
Arizona vs. San Jose - 10 a.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)
Anaheim vs. Los Angeles - 12:30 p.m., City National Arena Rink 2 (Summerlin)
Colorado vs. Vegas - 3 p.m., City National Arena Rink 1 (Summerlin)

All times Pacific

Rookie Roster 2023-24 By Position
- 0.03 MB
Download Rookie Roster 2023-24 By Position