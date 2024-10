Jack Eichel cut the Golden Knights’ deficit in half with a left-circle wrist shot on the power play at 18:25 of the middle frame.

Colorado led 2-1 after 40 minutes and had a 19-15 advantage in shots on goal entering the third period.

O’Connor doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:10 of the third period with a backhand empty-net goal from the red line.

Next up for the Avalanche is their preseason finale on Saturday at 5 p.m. MT against Utah Hockey Club at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.